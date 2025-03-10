Among the walls of the National Gallery, in the heart of London, a picture attributed to Peter Paul Rubens is In the center of a controversyafter a recent investigation published in ‘The Guardian‘, will sow doubts in … TORN TO THE AUTHENTIITY OF THE TABLE ‘Samson and Dalila‘, attributed to the painter. Forty -five years of its acquisition for a record price at the time, the work is being dismissed by some experts as a copy of the twentieth century of an original lost painting of the 17th century flamenco.

The art historian Euphrosyne Doxyadis It will present in March a detailed comparative stylistic analysis between ‘Samson and Dalila’ and other paintings unquestionably attributed to Rubens. Your research, ‘NG6461: The Fake National Gallery Rubens‘, which will be published on March 12, will also be exhibited at a conference at the King’s College London a day later. In his study, Doxyadis argues that “the fluid and twisted brushstrokes so characteristic of Rubens are nowhere” in the painting in question, which could be one of the evidence that it was not painted by him.

The painting represents the biblical story of Samson betrayed by Dalila. It is known that Rubens painted this theme between 1608 and 1609 for his patron in Antwerp, Nicolaas Rockox. However, Doxyadis has compared certain details, such as the statue of Venus and Cupid in this painting, with the angel that appears in ‘Minerva protects the peace of Mars’, also in the National Gallery. Its conclusion is categorical: «It is simply a bad execution. In the seventeenth century, it would have been considered an unacceptable fiasco». He also points out that Rubens would never have cut Samson’s feet fingers, as in this painting, a detail that differs from contemporary copies of the lost original. The evidence of These fingers appear, for example, in an engraving of Jacob Matham and in a painting by Frans Franken the young man.

A crucial aspect of the controversy is the information provided by the deceased Jan Bosselaersbanker and art expert, who presented an old photograph of the picture without its frame, taken before sale In 1980. This image contradicts the statement of the National Gallery that the paint panel had been adhered to a ‘blockboard’ plate, a wooden panel composed of an internal structure of soft wooden slats, arranged in parallel and covered by a thin layer of hard wooden sheet on both sides. It is used in carpentry and in the restoration of paintings when it is necessary to strengthen or stabilize old panels, in the twentieth century, suggesting that this modification occurred after that date. This finding reinforces suspicions about the intervention in the structure of the work and raises questions about who carried out this alteration and for what purpose.

Michael Daleydirector of Artwatch UK and one of the main researchers of this painting, considers this revelation a crucial finding. «Knowing that the painting was still a panel when it arrived in London in 1980 raises questions about Why, and for whom, it was reduced and mounted on a blockboard plate”He said. The National Gallery and the Christie’s auction house declined to comment on these revelations.

A copy of a sorolla student?

Another relevant fact is that Daley discovered a document that indicates that the work was bought in 1929 by a German merchant to a restaurateur called Gaston Lévy, a Brazilian linked to the Madrid circle of the Spanish painter Joaquín Sorolla and Bastida. From this connection, Doxyadis deepened his research at the Sorolla Museum and found surprising stylistic coincidences. “As soon as I saw the first painting, I recognized the style of NG6461 (the inventory number of Samson and Dalila),” he said. And he added that Sorolla and its studentsfollowing the nineteenth -century tradition of artistic teaching, They used to copy works by ancient teachers to perfect their technique.

Doxyadis argues that Lévy and his companions would have recreated the original lost based on contemporary copies, and points to Revealing detail of the absence of Samson’s fingers. “When students copy an old teacher, there is an unwritten norm: they must omit something so that they do not seem to cheat,” he said. In addition, he discovered that Lévy visited the Munich Museum that houses the Franken versionwhich reinforces your hypothesis that were based on this copy for recreation.

The suspicions about the authenticity of the painting are not new. In 2021, the Swiss company Art Recognition He performed artificial intelligence and concluded that there was 91% probability that the work was not authentic.

Finally, Doxyadis also mentions the testimony of SER Isaiah Berlinphilosopher and former trustee of the National Gallery, who expressed him privately, shortly before his death in 1997, his belief that his doubts were well founded. “The truth will come to light at the end, he always does,” he said then.