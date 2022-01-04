And the director of accident management at the organization, Abdi Mahmoud, said that more evidence shows that “Omicron” affects the upper respiratory tract, but it causes milder symptoms than the previous mutant.

In response to a question about whether “Omicron” will need a special vaccine, Mahmoud explained that “it is too early to determine that,” but stressed that this decision needs global coordination and should not be taken by the commercial sector alone.

The mutated “Omicron” has caused a large wave of Corona injuries around the world in recent weeks.

A statistic for “Reuters” showed that more than 290 million people were infected with the Corona virus worldwide as of Monday, while the total number of deaths resulting from the virus reached nearly 5.8 million people.

Infections with the virus have been recorded in more than 210 countries and regions, since the first cases were discovered in China in late 2019.