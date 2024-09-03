Home World

From: Teresa Toth

Press Split

Autism often goes undetected. Diagnosis is usually made based on symptoms. However, experts have now developed a new method.

Virginia – Autism comes in many different forms. While some autistic people have severe cognitive impairments, others only experience mild symptoms. The problem is that when autism is mild, it often goes undetected. Doctors often make a number of other diagnoses before autism is even suspected. A new test could soon change this.

Currently, the diagnosis of autism is made based on the child’s previous development and well-being and behavior. (Symbolic image) © Kasper Ravlo/imago

The experts are said to have discovered the genetic code of autism

A cross-university research team led by Gustavo K. Rohde, Professor of Engineering at the University of Virginia, has developed a new approach based on artificial intelligence It is said to be able to identify genetic markers for autism based on biological activity in the brain. The accuracy is 89 to 95 percent. The method was published in the journal Science Advances. Most recently, a groundbreaking Anti-cancer procedure discovered in which tumors destroy themselves.

In the journal, the research team explains that their work has cracked the genetic code of autism. This makes it possible to detect it in the brain. The test is carried out in several steps: It begins with standard brain mapping using MRI scans. The images are then analyzed again using artificial intelligence. This is intended to detect movements of proteins, nutrients and other processes in the brain that could indicate autism.

Especially in children, autism usually manifests itself within three different areas

Again Federal Association for the Promotion of People with Autism As explained, an autism diagnosis is currently made primarily based on symptoms. According to this, there are several characteristics of early childhood autism. They become apparent in three areas: in social interactions with other people (e.g. difficulties in correctly assessing emotional signals), in communication (e.g. limited development of language use) and in repetitive and stereotypical behavior (e.g. rigid execution of everyday tasks). These abnormalities usually appear before the age of 3.

How many children are autistic in Germany? There are no exact figures on how many children in Germany live with autism, explains the Federal Association for the Promotion of People with Autism. According to studies in Europe, Canada and the USA, the figure is 1.3-2.2 per 1000 children with early autism. Data analysis of the insurance company hkk claims to have shown that autism is increasing among children in Germany.

AI can show deleted or duplicated DNA sections that may indicate autism

Although autism often goes undetected, especially when it is mild, severe autistic disorders can also go undetected if they are compensated for by higher intelligence, writes the Pharmaceutical JournalThe newly developed test could therefore make a big difference by sparing people a lengthy and often stressful diagnostic process. Although autism can be diagnosed based on symptoms, it also has “a strong genetic basis,” the experts emphasize.

The AI ​​at the heart of the new method is based on machine learning and a new mathematical brain modeling technique. This method is called “transport-based morphometry.” It refers to the transport of biological matter in the brain and can identify patterns associated with important parts of the genetic code. These sequences of genetic code reveal deleted or duplicated sections of DNA – changes that have been linked to autism in previous studies. AI is also used in a new test to detect heart attacks.

Research could help us better understand the “biological basis of autism” in the future

Experts hope that the new diagnostic technology will soon enable doctors to identify more specific genes responsible for autism. This could help them find out what influence the disorder has on the growth and functioning of the brain. The research is therefore “an important first step towards understanding the biological basis of autism.” (tt)