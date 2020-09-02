A new way to detect coronavirus will arrive in Spain next week. In addition to the usual rapid tests and PCR tests, in the next few days it will be possible to know if a person has COVID-19 in thirty minutes, thanks to a test developed in South Korea by SD Biosensors and whose distribution will be borne by Vircell, company based in Granada.

The test, called Standard F Covid-19 Ag FIA, was approved in July by the European Union and has already started to be used in various airports in Italy for passengers arriving from other countries. This is a test similar to the one that will be carried out in the United States, in which case the results in 15 minutes and will cost five dollars. “It is a big step forward towards the development of similar tests that can be used as public health tools“Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at Harvard University, told the magazine Science.

The test is being tested in the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital, Álvaro Cunqueiro de Vigo and by specialists from the Jiménez Díaz Foundation in Madrid. In addition, it will soon also be tested at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital. “We have the rule of evaluate the products we import before distributing them“, informs the director of marketing of Virell.

Differences with the PCR test

This new rapid test and PCR, the test with which infections are detected in Spainhave in common that they directly detect SARS-CoV-2 material in the body, so both determine if a person is infected at the time of the test. However, the difference is that PCR searches for genetic material of the virus, while this test looks for proteins in the virus membrane (known as antigens).

This test is obtained from a patient through the mouth, nose, or sputum. The sample is sent to the laboratory and an automated machine checks whether this sample contains virus proteins. A process similar to that of the PCR test, but in the case of this, in the laboratory its genome is amplified, making its analysis easier by having more amount of generic material.

Standard F Covid-19 Ag FIA

In addition, there is the difference in time to know the result: while the PCR would take between one and two days, the Standard F Covid-19 Ag FIA test does it in half an hour. One aspect that affects the obtaining of results in PCR are the reagents, the lack of which in some centers explains the delays in results.

More efficient than PCR

According to various studies, the use of these tests are better than PCR tests to contain the virus, even though lower sensitivity means that some cases go undetected. A study from the University of Colorado estimates that a rapid test repeated every three days to all people in a virtual population reduces infections by 88%, while a PCR every two weeks would do so by 40%.

This is explained by the period of time that passes from when a person undergoes a PCR until the result is obtained. In that day or two he has been able to infect other people. Meanwhile, the rapid test would allow more quickly detect recent patient contacts.

In addition, several teams of researchers are working on the development of tests from saliva samples, something that would facilitate their use in schools for the little ones. This new test could allow, according to the director of the IrsiCaixa Institute, Bonaventura Clotet, the reopening of concerts, plays and sports events with the public. What he proposes is to carry out a test the spectators hours before the event. If positive, they would not enter the premises.