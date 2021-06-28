Before you want to sprint away very quickly, the car must first be put into Drag Strip mode. To do this, you have to press a few times on the large center screen of the car. Then there is according to MotorTrend a waiting time of eight to fifteen minutes. During that time, the batteries are cooled or heated to an optimum temperature and the electric motors are also cooled.

When the time is right, you can launch control switch on by depressing the brake pedal completely with the left foot. Then you have to step on the accelerator, according to the American magazine. Then the car switches into a mode Tesla calls the “cheetah stance,” where the front end moves toward the tarmac.

When it’s time to take off, the driver releases the brake pedal and shoots the car away. All in all, a rather laborious and time-consuming process that other manufacturers are not familiar with. For example, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, which sprints from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.6 seconds, does not require a minute-long installation procedure.

