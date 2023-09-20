“Everyone wants it, but no one takes it”. The protagonist of this famous nursery rhyme is usually the “Bella di Torriglia”, a legendary and popular figure linked to the Genoese town, but in this case it could transform into Tesla: the car company led by Elon Musk continues to be desired by an increasingly long list of countries globally, which ask the billionaire at the head of the US brand to build within their walls a new Gigafactory. However, Musk has not yet made a definitive choice.

From Israel to Türkiye…

After only yesterday Elon Musk met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in California, and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan also asked the Tesla CEO to build a new vehicle factory in Turkey, it seems that also Saudi Arabia has come forward against the South African manager: the Wall Street Journal actually speaks of initial negotiations between the Saudi government and the management of the US brand for the construction of a new production plant in the Middle Eastern kingdom.

…and Saudi Arabia

Reuters adds that Saudi Arabia would court Tesla with the right to buy certain quantities of metals and minerals that the company needs to make its electrics from several African countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo. Despite a long tradition linked to the world of oil, Saudi Arabia is increasingly embracing electric technology in the automotive field: just think that its sovereign fund is the majority investor in Polishedthe electric vehicle start-up that is looking to challenge Tesla’s dominance in the sector.

Decision by the end of 2023

What will Elon Musk decide to do? We don’t know yet, but considering that just a few months ago the billionaire declared that Tesla will probably choose a location for a new factory by the end of this year it means we won’t have to wait much longer to find out more. To date, the US car manufacturer has six plants around the world, and is building a seventh in Mexico, in the northern state of Nuevo Leon.