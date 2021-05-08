On May 15, the new WhatsApp Conditions and Privacy policy will come into effect, which users must accept over time even if the company is not going to delete the accounts of those who have not done so by the date.

WhatsApp sent notifications to its users over the past few months to inform you of this change.

The new policy was drawn up for new ways to chat with companies and from making purchases from in-app conversations, which had already been announced in October last year and which result “totally optional”, according to technology, but the policies have been controversial for many users.

“Some purchasing functions are integrated with Facebook so that companies can manage their inventories through the applications”, as well as “so that people can choose whether they want to communicate with companies or not, “as WhatsApp explained.

Users could already use the ‘app’ to communicate with companies present in WhatsApp Business to chat and purchase products. With the latest news, companies will have payment services, but not the users, who will continue to use the service for free.

What data is shared with Facebook

Photo The New York Times.

As a Facebook company (like Facebook, Instagram or Oculus), WhatsApp shares the data it collects with other group companies, just as these companies share user data with WhatsApp.

These data include user activity in the application (settings, interaction, frequency), service diagnostics, or device and connection information (model, operating system, battery charge level, time zone, IP address).

Install too cookies “to operate and provide the services, in addition to providing Internet-based services, to improve experiences, to understand how the services are used, and to personalize them.”

In addition, information from third parties is added, from other users with whom the user contacts or who have the user’s phone number in their agenda, from complaints for alleged infractions, from the companies with which you interact in the app or from service providers.

“Both parties can use the information we receive to operate, provide, improve, understand, personalize, support and promote our Services and their offerings, including the products of Facebook companies,” explains WhatsApp in its Privacy Policy.

The company noted that the new policies do not imply material changes in data processing for users in the European Union.

The application also reiterated that user messages “will continue to be end-to-end encrypted forever”, an encryption mechanism that makes them only readable by the sender and receiver, “so WhatsApp will never be able to read or listen to them.”

How the data is used

In the United States there were protests against the use of Facebook data. AP Photo

Among the data shared with Facebook, WhatsApp highlights its use to promote security through, for example, “security systems and the fight against spam, threats, abuse or activities that violate the laws.”

The application also aims to improve its services and the user experience with data integration, such as suggestions for friends or groups or content connections, customizing functions, help make purchases and “display advertising and relevant offers through the products of Facebook companies. “

The rest of the functions focus on the integration of WhatsApp with other Facebook services, such as the payment platform Facebook Pay to pay for products or services in WhatsApp or allow chatting with WhatsApp from the Portal smart screens.