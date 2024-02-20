The month of February has been interesting in the video game industry, since last week we had an event in which Xbox announced more about its future, clarifying that four titles from the brand will reach more platforms and also confirming that they will continue. in the next generation of consoles. There followed invitations to video broadcasts of Nintendo with his Partner Showcase and also him Pokémon Presents, but those presentations will not be the only ones this month.

The publisher called Naconhas announced its own stream, in which we will see some video games that are being launched under its name, this with trailers that the company anticipates will surprise us all due to the quality with which it is available and we saw that with the game of Robocop. And it seems that the collaborations with the eighties action sagas are going to continue, this time with the killer androids from the world of Terminator.

The appointment for the event is next February 29 sharp at 12:00 PM in Mexicowhere games like Ravenswatch, Crown Wars: The Black Prince, GreedFall 2: The Dying World, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown and the open world of Terminator They will make an appearance.

Join us at #NaconConnect 2024 to get a glimpse of Avalon, the 3rd Chapter of @PlayRavenswatch! 🔥 🗓️February 29th – 7pm CET / 10am PT pic.twitter.com/aJ8gmkeNor — Nacon (@Nacon) February 20, 2024

Here is the passage of the movie franchise through the world of games:

–Terminator (1990): This was one of the first games based on the movie franchise. It was released for several platforms of the time, such as NES, Sega Genesis and Game Boy. The game featured side-scrolling gameplay and focused on action and fighting against cyborgs from the future.

– Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991): Based on the movie of the same name, this game was released for several platforms, including NES, Sega Genesis, and Game Boy. It featured a combination of side-scrolling and first-person shooter levels. It was one of the most popular games in the franchise at that time.

– Terminator 2: Judgment Day – The Arcade Game (1991): This was an arcade game released by Midway. It featured digitized digital graphics and first-person shooter gameplay. It was one of the most successful arcade games based on the franchise.

–Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003): This game was released for several platforms, including PlayStation 2, Xbox, and Game Boy Advance. Although it received mixed reviews, it offered varied gameplay, including first-person shooter and driving sections.

– Terminator: Salvation (2009): This game was released as a third-person shooter for several platforms, including PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. It was released alongside the film of the same name and received mostly negative reviews.

– Terminator: Resistance (2019): This game was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It takes place in the post-apocalyptic future of the franchise and features first-person shooter gameplay with RPG elements. Although it received mixed reviews, it was praised by some as one of the best games based on the franchise.

We will be reporting what is announced within the Nacon Connect.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: We will be attentive to this event, since the Robocop game was very good and was also published by this company. So, it is possible that the Terminator installment meets similar standards in terms of quality.