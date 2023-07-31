Structure inaugurated by Eldorado on this 2nd fair will ship pulp to more than 40 countries; R$ 500 million were invested

The Port of Santos wins this Monday (July 31, 2023) a new pulp export terminal. This is a large-scale project by eldorado, one of the largest producers in the sector in Brazil. It will have a shipping capacity of 3 million tons of pulp per year. The inauguration is scheduled for 10 am and should be attended by the vice president and minister Geraldo Alckmin (Development, Industry and Foreign Trade) and the Minister Márcio França (Ports and Airports).

More than R$ 500 million were invested in the expansion project, called EBlog STS 14. The terminal will be able to board up to 2 ships simultaneously. The work started in January 2022 and will allow the company to triple its pulp export and shipment capacity also in containers.

The terminal area, with 53,000 square meters, also has ample storage space. It can hold up to 150 thousand tons of pulp. The area has the capacity to receive loads from trucks and trains with up to 72 wagons, speeding up the boarding process.

The new structure at the Port of Santos, the largest in Brazil, will transport the pulp produced at the Eldorado plant in Três Lagoas (MS). Today, the Eldorado factory has the capacity to produce 1.8 million tons of pulp per year. With the inauguration of the new terminal, the company must now expand the industry’s capacity.

According to Eldorado, the investment will allow the commodity to be exported to over 40 countries, mostly in Europe, North America and Asia.

The company won the area in the terminal lease auction at the port that was held in August 2020, in the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with a bid of BRL 250 million.

At the time, the company won the disputes for the two areas at auction, but a limitation in the notice did not allow the same company to keep 2 concessions. So, in the end, the company opted for the STS14 area.

As a social contribution to the project, Eldorado is building a model polyclinic USF (Family Health Unit) in the region called Macuco, in Santos, with capacity to serve more than 25,000 people per year. The investment in the work was around R$ 4 million.

EXPANSION OF THE PORT OF SANTOS

With the new structure, the Port of Santos now has 59 terminals.

There are 7 structures dedicated exclusively to cellulose. In addition to Eldorado, there are:

Bracell (which has 2 terminals);

Suzano;

NST;

Rhisis;

DP World Santos.

Today, 32% of all pulp port movement in Brazil passes through Santos.

The investment consolidates the Port of Santos as one of the main outlets for pulp in the country. In 2022, 7.2 million tons of the commodity were exported. With the terminal expansions, the capacity will be 10 million tons per year until 2025.

In addition to cellulose, the Port of Santos receives general cargo ships, containers, vehicles, support for offshore operations, passengers, citrus juices, solid mineral bulk, vegetable solid bulk and liquid, chemical and fuel bulk.

The port currently connects over 600 destinations and handles cargo from over 200 countries. China and the United States lead the ranking.

In 2022, the Port of Santos was responsible for operating 162 million tons of cargo, including 5 million TEUs (measure equivalent to a 20-foot container, or 6 meters).

As a result, the Port Authority of Santos had net revenue of R$ 1.4 billion last year.

PORTS RANKING

In the world, Santos currently appears as the 43rd largest port on the planet, according to the “One Hundred Ports 2022” ranking by Lloyd’s List. In Latin America, it only loses to the port of Colón, in Panama, by a small difference.

Reporter Geraldo Campos Jr. traveled to Santos at the invitation of Eldorado.