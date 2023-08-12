On August 7, Air France suspended its flights to Mali (seven flights per week) and Burkina Faso (five flights per week) after closing the airspace of neighboring Niger, which witnessed a coup on July 26.

On Friday, Air France announced the extension of its suspension of flights until August 18, “following the coup in Niger and due to the geopolitical situation in the Sahel region.”

How did Mali respond to France’s decision to extend the suspension of its flights?

• The authorities in Mali, whose military leaders expressed their solidarity with the perpetrators of the Nigerien coup, criticized the company even before extending the suspension, which they described as a “flagrant failure” to comply with the terms of the operating license.

• The National Civil Aviation Agency blamed Air France for not providing any prior notice and causing “inconvenience to passengers”, according to a letter addressed to the company.

• The authority said, “This failure leads to the revocation of your license to operate flights,” explaining that the revocation includes the “summer season,” which is supposed to extend until October.

• The authority called on Air France to present a new program to it before resuming its activities, warning that “your place may be given to another company.”

• For its part, Air France said that it is “in contact with the French authorities” to follow up “the development of the geopolitical situation in the areas in which it provides its services and where its aircraft fly,” stressing that “the safety of its customers and crews is its absolute priority.”

• Relations between France and Mali have deteriorated sharply since the military seized power by force in Bamako in August 2020.

• The military council expelled the French forces in 2022 and turned politically and militarily towards Russia, as well as expelling the French ambassador.

• In addition, France and Mali this week suspended the issuance of visas to nationals of the two countries.