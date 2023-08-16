On Tuesday, August 15, Turkey set a new temperature record in the history of the country – thermometers showed +49.5 degrees in the province of Eskisehir west of Ankara. This was announced by the Minister of Environment and Urban Planning of Turkey Mehmet Ozhaseki in the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“According to the Ministry of Environment, Urban Development and Climate Change, on August 15, a new temperature record in the history of Turkey was recorded: 49.5 degrees in the village of Sarıcakaya, Eskisehir province,” he wrote.

The previous record of +49.1 degrees was recorded in the province of Shirnak in the southeast of the country in July 2021.

On the eve it was reported that in the province of Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey, the air temperature rose to +47 degrees, the streets were empty. Restaurant workers said their establishments remain empty as residents in the province prefer not to go out during the day. Ahmet Aydın, the manager of the cafe-confectionery, noted that the heat affected the business, causing losses.

Wildfires have been raging in Turkey since mid-July. The flames quickly spread due to strong gusts of wind, but on July 28 the fire was brought under control.

At the same time, on July 25, Russian Be-200ChS amphibious aircraft extinguished a fire near the city of Kemer. EMERCOM of Russia showed footage from the scene.