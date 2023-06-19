The cellphones have become necessities for the versatility of functions they offer. These allow us to communicate with anyone we want, however, for this, they must work in coordination with a mobile phone service provider that provides us with connectivity.

For this reason, it is important to know all the options that exist in the national market, not only the most popular telephone providers, such as Telcel, Movistar and AT&T, since we can also acquire great benefits with newly created companies such as; CFE TEIT and Oxxo Cel.

These emerging companies seek to sneak in as one of the preferred options for users in Mexico. This by offering superior benefits to the competition.

CFE TEIT

CFE Telecommunications and Internet for All (CFE Teit), is the name by which the state telephone and internet company of the Government of Mexico is known. This is a few years old that it began to provide service and has interesting internet and telephony packages.

With CFE Teit we can find four different service packages that offer benefits per day, month, semester and year. Each one offers different attributes in relation to the package you decide to hire.

Recharge 30 pesos: 4 GB, 250 minutes and 125 SMS valid for three days.

Recharge 45 pesos: 4 GB, 250 minutes and 125 SMS valid for three days. With hotspot.

Recharge 100 pesos: 20 GB, 1,000 minutes and 500 SMS valid for 15 days.

Recharge 150 pesos: 8 GB, 1,500 minutes and 500 SMS valid for 30 days. With hotspot.

Recharge 200 pesos: 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS valid for 30 days.

Recharge 300 pesos: 40 GB, 1,500 minutes and 1,000 SMS valid for 30 days. With hotspot.

400 pesos – semester plan with monthly benefits of 5 GB, 1,500 minutes, 500 SMS and with hotspot.

Recharge 800 pesos: semester plan with monthly benefits of 40 GB, 1,500 minutes, 500 SMS and no hotspot.

Recharge 1,200 pesos: semester plan with monthly benefits of 40 GB, 1,500 minutes, 500 SMS and with hotspot.

Recharge 700 pesos: annual plan with monthly benefits of 5 GB, 1,500 minutes, 500 SMS and with hotspot.

Recharge 1,400 pesos: annual plan with monthly benefits of 40 GB, 1,500 minutes, 500 SMS and no hotspot.

Recharge 2,100 pesos: annual plan with monthly benefits of 40 GB, 1,500 minutes, 500 SMS and with hotspot.

oxxo cell

OXXO CEL is another of the newly created mobile phone services that we can find in Mexico. This service was developed by OXXO and has come as an interesting alternative to Telcel, Movistar and AT&t.