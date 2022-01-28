Fraudsters have come up with a new scheme to lure money from the Russians. They began to use chats of apartment owners in residential complexes for this. There they completely clone the appearance of the account of one of the active members of the group and write in private messages to his potential acquaintances at home with a request to borrow money. Lenta.ru drew attention to this.

Over the past week, this type of fraud has been seen twice in the chat of one of the Moscow residential complexes. The woman whose account was copied revealed to the general group that there was no hack.

“They don’t hack. Clone is made. Everything is clean in my accounts. (…) A new kind of fraud. If someone from the chat of the apartment complex asks for money, please check before you do anything, ”she explained.

A method of fraud similar in mechanics was previously used by attackers in other social networks, but there, as a rule, it was necessary to hack the account itself and access to the correspondence with the user’s contacts.

Earlier it became known that scammers began to use the job offer scheme more often. Attackers post a vacancy on the Internet with attractive conditions. After that, they offer to take a test task on a paid service.

Fraudsters lure money from Russians under the guise of investing in the stock market. They offer to go to the site to invest online and get a high income. After registration, the victim receives a call allegedly from a specialist who recommends installing an application on the phone. This person, under various pretexts, begins to draw funds, and then disappears.