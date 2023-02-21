Last year some highly anticipated fighting games were revealed, among them we have Street Fighter VI, which finally has its release date for mid-year. However, the one who attracted much more attention was its direct competitor, tekken 8a game that little by little is releasing new information and a look at its graphics.

It seems that as with what happened with games like King of Fighters XV, the characters that will be present in the new installment of combats in three-dimensional settings are being presented. And this time comes the video of one of the favorites, Kazuya Mishima, which can be considered one of the best in terms of balance.

Chek out:

In the short clip, you can see some of the movements it has kazuya, among them the classic of taking out a kind of demon that helps the character to increase the attributes. All this adorned with the new generation graphics that will be present in the delivery, which is why it is ruled out from reaching ps4 and Xbox One.

For now it does not have a confirmed departure date, it is only known that it will arrive in 2024.

via: Gematsu

Editor’s note: No doubt these graphics look like they will exploit the new consoles and that NVIDIA graphics card from the 40 line. It will be interesting to spend a few hours when it is finally released.