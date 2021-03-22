Fighting games have been able to take advantage of new trends to provide a long life for their games. The different Season Passes have become a resource to extend the life of the games by introducing modes and, above all, fighters. Tekken 7 wanted to present a fourth season with new fighters, and a New Tekken 7 trailer features Lidia Sobieska, his new fighter.
In fact, it had been weeks since this new fighter from Tekken 7Although, she had barely shown her looks in a couple of teasers. With his eyes set on his imminent arrival in Tekken 7, he is presented in a launch trailer that allows us to know better what he is capable of.
After the #Tekken Force reached parts of Poland, Polish citizens cried out for a stronger leader and Lidia answered that call! Players can also look forward to battles under the sun and palm trees with the new Island Paradise scenario! Are you ready for the next battle?
The New Tekken 7 trailer features Lidia Sobieska, which is neither more nor less than the Polish Prime Minister. A policy that, without knowing how she manages her country, we can verify that she is a very capable fighter. His arrival in Tekken 7 will be effective tomorrow, March 23, 2021, thus adding a new character to the increasingly extensive roster of Tekken 7 fighters.
Tekken 7 was released in 2015, and has not stopped growing since then. Various Season Passes for the different years of content that Bandai Namco has proposed have allowed this game to continue to be played today. Although it is more or less questionable, the plan to continue working on the games providing various news and fighters, instead of changing the game, it has allowed Tekken 7 to grow a lot. And it is not the only one that uses this procedure, where the comparisons can be odious if we consider how other games of this genre have grown thanks to those seasons.
In fact, with so much eagerness to stay updated and with a persistent community, it remains to be seen that these games want to apply substantial improvements to the next generation consoles. The backward compatibility allows you to enjoy them anyway, but the lack of optimization for these hardware could be the best clue that there are other things that have more priority than giving more continuity to the game.
Tekken 7 is available on Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as PC.
