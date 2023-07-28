Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies are developing a sequel to “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” and planning a two-season series that will serve as a “bridge” between the movies. The spin-off series, titled “Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles“, will be available in Paramount+.

It is an indication of the confidence that the study has in “Mutant Mayhem“, an animated adventure that will be released in theaters on August 2. Paramount and Nickelodeon boss Brian Robbins has made it a top priority to revive the turtles after the live-action movie franchise ran out of steam with “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” in 2016. The sequel will be produced by Point Gray Pictures and directed by Jeff Rowe, who is also the director and co-writer of “Mutant Mayhem“. Point Gray Pictures is also producing the Paramount+ series. Chris Yost (“Secret Headquarters“, “The Mandalorian“, “Thor: Ragnarok“) and Alan Wan (“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” [Serie de 2012]) will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Lukas Williams will oversee both the series and the sequel for Point Grey.

“In the nearly 40 years since ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles‘ launched into the zeitgeist, has entertained generations of fans, and continues to grow,” Robbins said. “We are excited to grow the legacy of the TMNT in association with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their unique brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, on virtually every platform.”

Ramsey Naito, President of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, said:

“Reviving this franchise has been years in the making, and we’re excited to continue expanding the beloved universe of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles‘ and bring new adventures to families and fans.”

The upcoming Paramount+ series from Nickelodeon Animation and Point Gray Pictures, “Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles“, it will be a 2D animated series with two seasons in development, which will take place between the events of the film “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” and the upcoming sequel. They will reprise their roles from the film in the series Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon as the four Ninja Turtles.

According to the official description, the turtles They will face challenges like never before when Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey part ways for the first time. Facing new threats and allying with old allies, the turtles they will discover who they really are when they don’t have their brothers by their side.

In the next movieTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem“, Brothers Tortoise Tired of being isolated from humanity, they set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers by performing heroic acts.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: How beautiful that we are living this revival of the Ninja Turtles! I’m not a fan of the designs but, I think they now have their more marked personalities and are more “adolescent” than the originals were. What I can’t accept is the new April and I don’t know if I should cancel myself for thinking those things.