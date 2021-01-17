For those who do not know it, Teclast is a Chinese manufacturer of technological products known for the great value for money of its products, being able to offer a wide range of computer items suitable for day-to-day use, such as some of the products that we have seen in the different offers that the manufacturer has made lately. Now we can get hold of it new Teclast F7 Air at a tempting price.

A little less than a month ago we talked about the Teclast F15S, an ultrabook designed for users looking for adequate performance for day-to-day tasks at a good price. But now the Chinese company surprises us with a new ultrabook with better features than the F15S, and designed to take full advantage of office automation and daily actions thanks to the novelties that the F7 Air integrates.

Get the new Teclast F7 Air at a tempting price

This new Teclast F7 Air includes in its guts a new Intel processor compared to the previous computers of the brand. Features the Intel N4120, based on the Gemini Lake architecture, developed in 14 nm and with a maximum frequency of 2.6 GHz speed that will make the operation completely smooth. In addition, it comes with the integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, which will allow users to enjoy multimedia content at 4K and 60fps.

As for the rest of the characteristics that we find inside, the Teclast F7 Air It has 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB storage SSD hard drive, with the possibility of expanding through another SSD slot or through the use of Micro SD, and a 32,725mWh battery.

10 gaming laptops to play Xbox Game Pass

Regarding the exterior of the Teclast F7 Air, we find a 14-inch screen with a 1080p resolution with 72% color representation, a USB 3.0 port, a USB 2.0 port, a mini HDMI input and a USB type C input. .

If you want to get hold of it new Teclast F7 Air at a tempting price, you can do it through Aliexpress, where aIt is currently discounted with more than € 100 discount, so do not miss this opportunity.