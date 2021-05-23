Scientists from the University of Zurich have succeeded in developing a new technology that enables the body to produce therapeutic agents that can deceive cancer cells and eliminate them from the inside out, which helps reduce the side effects of cancer treatment, as well as lung treatments in the case of Covid-19, according to “Sky News Arabia” .

Scientists at the University of Zurich have modified a common respiratory virus, called an adenovirus, to work like a Trojan horse to deliver genes for cancer treatments directly into cancer cells, and unlike chemotherapy or radiation therapy, this approach does not harm normal healthy cells.

Once inside the cancer cells, the genes that are delivered act as a blueprint for therapeutic antibodies, cytokines and other signaling materials, which are produced by the cancer cells themselves and work to eliminate tumors from the inside out.

“We are deceiving the tumor into eliminating itself by producing anti-cancer cells,” says Sheena Smith, a postdoctoral fellow who led the development of the new approach.

“Therapeutic agents, such as antibodies or therapeutic signaling agents, often remain in the desired location in the body rather than spreading into the bloodstream where they can harm healthy organs and tissues,” explains Andreas Glucton, head of the research team. Adenoviruses sneak past the immune system undetected.

Researchers at the University of Zurich call their technique “Shared,” and it relies on key technologies previously engineered by the Blockthon team, including directing adenoviruses to specific parts of the body to mask them from the immune system.

Using the Shared system, the scientists had the tumor itself produce a clinically approved breast cancer antibody, called a breast cancer antibody, in the mouse breast. They found that after a few days, Shared produced more antibody into the tumor than it did when the drug was injected directly.

Scientists used a very advanced, high-resolution 3D imaging method and tissues that became completely transparent to show how the therapeutic antibodies, which are produced in the body, create pores in the blood vessels of a tumor and destroy cancer cells, thus treating them from the inside.

A few days later, the scientists found that this technique produced more antibodies in the tumor than when the drug was injected directly. Moreover, the concentration was in the bloodstream and in other tissues where the side effects could be much less.

While the researchers confirmed that the new technology does not apply only to the fight against breast cancer, but it will be effective in cases of corona, by providing this technology by inhalation, to treat antibodies in lung cells, which promises to be effective and reduce the costs of treatments.