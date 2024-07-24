A major problem that has taken place in recent times In the United States, there were accidents with school vehicles which resulted in children becoming victims, something that put their safety in question when travelling to school. For this reason, In Florida, authorities took action on the matter and announced a new initiative to combat that issue.

According to the criteria of

Sheriff Grady Judd and Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Fred Heid jointly announced at a press conference, which was available on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) official YouTube channel, the launch of Safe Stop, a program that adds technology to school buses to make children saferand also to their parents.

Those who violate Florida Statute 316.172 will be required to pay a fine of US$198a situation that will be determined once the PSCO bailiffs have thoroughly reviewed the cameras to determine the sanction, and they will be prepared to issue warnings from August 12, which will be the first day of classes in schools.

School bus accidents left many fatalities in Florida Photo:iStock Share

Statements from authorities on Safe Stop, the new road measure in Florida

“Last year we had an unprecedented number of student deaths due to vehicle and pedestrian problems.“We’re seeing a rise in the number of drivers on the road due to car accidents, and it’s a fact of life in our community that we continue to grow,” Heid said at the official press conference, adding, “That means we have more drivers on the road, more opportunities for drivers to be distracted on the road.”

Continuing along the same lines, he considered that The large number of wakes for children or adolescents is “unacceptable” students they had to assist last year, concluding his speech with the following phrase: “Our students should not be in that situation.”

Judd, for his part, wanted to emphasize the importance that authorities give to the well-being of children.There is absolutely nothing in this world more important to us than our children.“, he assured.