A cell-selection technique developed by researchers in Singapore has given leukemia patients a faster and higher chance of finding a suitable donor for a blood stem cell transplant, even from previously considered unsuitable donors, the Singapore newspaper The Straits Times reports.
Another positive thing about this protocol is that the chance of transplant-related complications such as rejection of the transplanted cells and infection is less.
The (Haplo-2017) protocol, which was announced in a media briefing today, Saturday, was developed by the National University Health System, a team of hematologists at the Cancer Institute of the National University of Singapore, in collaboration with doctors from local health care institutes.
