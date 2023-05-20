A new technology developed in Switzerland shows that patients with an amputated hand can feel temperature differences again. It is still future music for people who are missing a hand, but it is hopeful: “In this way, the prosthesis becomes more part of your body, instead of a tool.”

It feels like their prosthesis is a real limb, according to the people who participated in the study. ‘It no longer feels phantom’, says one of the participants the website from the Technical University of Lausanne, Switzerland.

The discovery came as a surprise to the researchers. They previously investigated whether people with prostheses could feel shape and texture, but 'thermal sensation' was not yet possible. Twenty-seven subjects, ages 24 to 65, who had had a hand amputated at least one year prior to the study, participated. Seventeen of them felt temperature fluctuations at the site of their missing hand, while the researchers expected that the patients would only feel them in their stump.

‘Almost natural’

The fact that this is possible is due to a small, wearable device that delivers stimuli to the skin on the stump to which the prosthesis is attached. As a result, the participants perceived the sensation of temperature at the site of their hand. An ‘almost natural experience’, according to the researchers.

Some see a prosthesis as part of themselves, others see it as a tool Corry van der Sluis, rehabilitation doctor UMCG

They describe how the use of hands is essential for collecting 'sensory information' and a good interaction with the environment. Corry van der Sluis, rehabilitation doctor at the UMCG, endorses this. "Think of the use of hands during social interactions. When you shake someone's hand, you expect to feel a warm hand. If you have a prosthesis that allows you to feel heat and cold, the prosthesis becomes more part of your body, instead of just an aid."

Van der Sluis sees that a prosthesis can feel different for every patient. “Some see it as part of themselves, others see it as a tool that doesn’t belong to their body.”

How does this work in the brain?

But how can the feeling be felt at the place of the prosthesis? “We don’t know exactly how that works yet. Many people with an amputated limb experience phantom limb pain. A lot of research has been done into this, but there are no answers yet. That is an interesting follow-up study.”

The technology, which is still a long way off for users, opens up new avenues. “This brings us a little closer to a prosthesis that comes as close as possible to your own hand,” says Van der Sluis. “Prosthetic hands can already do a lot, but I see in my patients that it is still a marginal replacement for your own hand.”

