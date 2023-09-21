Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

“It’s better to lose $8,000 to $10,000 than a person.” An engineer wants to save Ukrainian soldiers on the front with his robots.

Kiev – “Why use people when you can also use machines?” asked the Ukrainian engineer and soldier Oleksandr Navarenko. He told the news portal that his idea came to him when his unit was under Russian tank fire in Zaporizhzhia Oblast last summer Kyiv Independent. He then developed the prototypes of his unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs for short), which were used by the front-line troops Ukraine should help.

He explains to the online newspaper that his latest front-line robot can approach enemy positions unnoticed in any terrain and fire rocket-propelled grenades. However, they are currently still in the development phase. Because in contrast to unmanned drones (UAVs), now on both sides of Ukraine war While ubiquitous means of war, unmanned ground vehicles have not yet been an integral part of combat operations.

Skylab, a Ukraine-based drone manufacturer, demonstrates the thermal imaging technology of its new military drone during the test flight (June 2023). © IMAGO/Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/Zuma Wire

News about the Ukraine War: The “most technologically advanced war in the history of mankind”

Ukrainian technology companies are also already developing designs for UGVs, he said Kyiv Independent further. How quickly the successful development of such technologies can progress and influence the course of war can be seen in the drones that are now common: 62 models are currently officially used at the front – a big jump from just seven in February of this year.

Ukrainian and Russian inventors hope that their use on the battlefield could represent a turning point in the Ukrainian war. After all, this is the “most technologically advanced war in the history of humanity,” explained Ukrainian Minister for Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov.

News about the Ukraine war: How robots on the ground save lives

The Ukrainian defense company SkyLab, founded after the start of the Ukraine war, has been producing drones (UAVs) for use on the battlefield for a year, reports Kyiv Independent further. However, its chief engineer, Yevhen Rvachov, also focused on the development of ground logistics systems in the second year of the war.

He and his team developed the Sirko-S1 robot, a remotely controlled vehicle that can transport weapons or equipment weighing up to 200 kilograms. However, like all UGVs, the ground robots are vulnerable to landmines, explained Samuel Bendett from the Center for a New American Security.

Robots for Ukraine Front: Better to lose $10,000 than a soldier

And the price of the Sirko-S1 model, according to the inventors, is between $8,000 and $10,000. Kamikaze-style technologies, which are only used once, may therefore be more effective at revealing enemy positions, Bendett said.

Engineer Rvachov argued against this Kyiv Independent On the other hand, “It is better to lose $8,000 to $10,000 than to lose a person.” “Our main goal is to use as many robotic systems as possible so that the soldiers do not lose their lives and do not have to take risks – not even for a minute,” said the 38-year-old from Kharkiv. (n/a)