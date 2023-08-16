Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Skylab, a Ukraine-based drone manufacturer, demonstrates thermal imaging of its new military drone during test flight (June 2023). © IMAGO/Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/Zuma Wire

Russia’s minefields mean that Kiev’s troops can only make slow progress in the counteroffensive. A new tactic by Ukraine now apparently minimizes the danger.

Kiev – During the Ukraine war, Russia built up a massive bulwark of minefields and anti-tank barriers over months, which Kiev’s troops in the As part of the counter-offensive now try to overcome with difficulty. Ukraine is now the most heavily mined country in the world – but is apparently having good success with a new tactic: thermal imaging cameras use a simple trick to help detect Russia’s hidden explosive devices.

Ukraine war: thermal imaging cameras against Russia’s mines

The densely packed mines along the front are both an obstacle and a danger to Kiev’s armed forces. A comparatively simple tactic now seems to make it easier to locate the dangerous explosive devices in the ground: With the help of thermal imaging cameras mounted on drones, the mines can be clearly seen at dusk. The sun heats up the metal bodies during the day and stores the heat longer than the ground. Especially at dusk, when the mines are still warm but the ground and air have already cooled down, the hidden explosive devices light up as bright dots on the thermal imaging cameras, like a CNN team reported Tuesday from the front line near Robotyne.

Thermal imaging cameras make it easier to locate Russia’s mines – but the danger remains

The many bright spots are clearly visible on the thermal images and impressively illustrate the danger. According to official Ukrainian estimates, more than 180,000 square kilometers are mined, sometimes with up to five explosive devices per square meter. According to the Ukrainian soldiers, the fields are purposefully exploded with “special charges”. The blast takes place from a greater distance, as the CNN recordings showed. It is not an “exact science”, but it is still a “great help” in making the invisible enemy visible, it said.

Ingenuity of Ukraine in the fight against Russia’s mines

Ukraine keeps surprising the West with cheap solutions to difficult problems. Kiev’s troops are countering the lack of ammunition by building their own bombs from 3D printers, while a volunteer army is building comparatively cheap drones. The drones with thermal imaging cameras cost only 5000 US dollars each, so this type of mine detection fits seamlessly into the list of cheap solutions in Kiev. The idea is apparently not entirely new: according to information from CNN, a British demining organization in Angola has already successfully used this tactic.

In May, the United States announced the sale of thermal imaging systems as part of its military aid. With Skylab disposes of Ukraine also has its own private drone manufacturer in the country. Its thermal imaging technology was demonstrated in June during a test flight of a new military drone and, according to information on the manufacturer’s website, is integrated into the unmanned aerial vehicles as standard.

Russia’s Minefields Make Counter-Offensive Progress Slow: “Long Road to Victory”

Ukraine’s counter-offensive is making slow progress – also because of the huge minefields. Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, now set her compatriots and the West on a long road to victory. The war will end neither at the end of this year nor next spring, the politician wrote on Telegram on Tuesday. “Let’s not start [das Leben] after [dem Krieg] think. We do our best here and now. take it easy Day after day. And we support each other,” said Wereshchuk. That’s why you survived last year, her message continued. And that’s why you will win in the end.