Home page politics

From: Natasha Berger

Press Split

In the ongoing war in Ukraine, Ukrainian forces are trying to defend themselves against intensified air attacks by Russia. Now improved technology is bringing success to Kiev.

Kiev – There is still no end in sight to the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for over two years. While Ukraine announces that it has recaptured areas near Kharkiv, a Russian air raid has shaken Kiev. Putin’s troops are said to have fired over 40 missiles at the capital, and at least nine people were injured in the attack. But with technological advances, Ukraine is trying to defend itself against the intensified air terror by Russia.

Russia intensifies attacks on Ukrainian air force: Heavy losses for Ukraine

The expected F-16 fighter jets from Western allies are due to arrive in Ukraine soon. But Ukraine is not the only country preparing to deploy the expensive multi-role combat aircraft. Russia has reacted to the announced delivery in recent weeks with increased air strikes. Attacks on the Myrhorod military airfield recently dealt a heavy blow to the Ukrainian Air Force. The attacks on Kiev, including a children’s hospital, and the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Monday (8 July) are also likely to increase the current focus of Putin make clear.

Russian missile hits children’s hospital in Kiev: Photos show terrible extent View photo gallery

Ukraine relies on improved drone technology to protect itself from Putin’s air terror

In order to reduce the pressure on their own air defense, the Ukrainian armed forces are once again relying on technical advances in their FPV drones. As the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reportsUkrainian drone operators are improving the capabilities of the unmanned aerial vehicles to intercept and destroy Russian kamikaze drones earlier in the air. If this technology is deployed on a large scale, the more advanced drones could help Ukraine protect its own air defense systems from Russian attacks.

As the Ukrainian portal Pravda writes that the use of drones has already been crowned with success: at the beginning of June, the Ukrainian armed forces managed to attack and hit Russian reconnaissance drones approaching near the town of Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region. Other images from the drones equipped with cameras show how a Russian Lancet drone is intercepted and destroyed on the contested Kharkiv front.

A Ukrainian soldier activates a kamikaze drone in the Kharkiv region. (Archive photo) © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa

Small and cheap Ukrainian drones have been causing problems for Putin in the war for some time

FVP drones have been used in the Ukraine war for some time by both the Russian and Ukrainian sides. However, the think tank writes that there are no reports of Russia also using the small missiles to hit Ukrainian cluster munitions or longer-range reconnaissance drones in flight. The use of the affordable drones in air defense could enable Ukraine to save expensive and scarce short- and medium-range air defense systems for more important targets or defensive maneuvers.

With the development of its own, inexpensive drones, Ukraine has already proven how important technological innovations can be in warfareOften, new kamikaze drones with greater range came as a surprise to the Russian aggressor and before Putin’s troops could prepare for them. Since Russia has material and personnel advantages in the war, Ukraine is forced to progress, and the KyivPost.

In June, Ukraine’s drone unit was officially introduced as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Ukraine is thus the first modern army to establish a separate branch of troops for unmanned units. (nbe)