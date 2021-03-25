E.There are challenges that seem to come from a long time ago. But as soon as Corona loosens its bonds, they will reappear. The coordination of airplanes in the sky, for example. They by no means fly as they want, and mostly not on a direct route from A to B. Rather, there are roads almost like on the ground, distances between the machines to the side as well as up and down, and also specifications during the approach and Departures from airports. Efficiency and safety are reassuringly high in the face of busy traffic, but there is nothing that cannot be improved.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The aircraft manufacturers have started a project, also under the influence of future regulations, which should enable the closer positioning of aircraft by making their recording even more precise. So far, the cockpit crew has enjoyed precise information about the flight path, i.e. the trajectory, the time when the aircraft is at a certain waypoint and how much fuel it is traveling on there. This data is used by the pilot and autopilot. The controller on the ground, however, relies more on standard values ​​stored in his monitoring system, depending on the aircraft model, such as speed or rate of climb and descent, combined with the radar detection.