The economic and social damage caused by a biological catastrophe (the covid-19 pandemic) and another geopolitical one in progress (the war between Russia and Ukraine), of which the statistics tell us, are verified throughout Latin America. But they also confirm that integration and free trade, when combined with digital technologies, make up a powerful economic duo that helps avoid greater evils, opens up opportunities for multifaceted development that excites and allows us to see the future of our region with optimism.

The pandemic, in its hardest phase, disrupted business life and caused the closure of the ports that move world trade. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, and a prolonged war, added the first major energy crisis of the 21st century, with all that this entails. Data from the World Trade Organization show the slowdown in merchandise trade, as a result of a moderation in the demand for imports that reflects the slowdown in activity in the main economies.

The world building is tottering, but there are pillars that are more resistant than others, such as the export of knowledge-based digital services, which help sustain it and have the conditions to become an efficient development paradigm, as well as the seed of an economic virtuous circle.

It is a phenomenon that involves software companies, video games, animation, film production, data analysis, web design or other important services such as telemedicine, engineering, seismology, architecture. The possibilities are endless.

Exporters of knowledge-based digital services are always more productive than their goods peers. Seven percentage points of difference, thanks to the determining role of the digital component. Something very sensitive in a region where more than 25 million formal jobs were lost is that services are a great creator of employment, 63% on average. It is less exposure to price volatility, a highly appreciated property in a context of high world inflation.

An accumulated growth of 145% in knowledge-based exports, between 2005 and 2018, compared to less than 90% in traditional sectors, in the same period, tells us about its exceptionality. About a decade ago, when the economic agenda and the public policy checklist were at a very different level from the current one, the potential of exports of knowledge-based services began to be seen.

In fact, in 2011 the first edition of the Outsource2LAC business forum was held in the region, bringing together technology entrepreneurs from around the world to learn and do business. Successful support programs and horizontal conversations allowed us to draw lessons to take advantage of the development of remote services as an export instrument, not exempt from new challenges and responsibilities on the part of companies, the State and international institutions.

Experience shows that the coordination of the public sector with companies is beneficial in many aspects: promoting the acquisition of knowledge; promoting healthy markets; and the strengthening of the economy with new technologies.

The benefits could be unlimited if we are able to overcome barriers that hinder the development of activities that require high specialization (the supply of human capital in the short and long term is a determining condition); an appropriate environment for creativity; a regulatory framework that includes labor flexibility factors; and an adequate infrastructure that should manifest itself in high-speed broadband and in cybersecurity aspects.

An IDB study suggests that, without a digital infrastructure gap, Latin America could generate gross domestic product gains of between 2% and 17%, depending on the case. A robust agenda for the development of knowledge-based digital services is a safe move, a win-win for the actors involved and, therefore, beneficial for a country or even for regional platforms.

The management around the digital universe speaks for itself of its commitment to a different and promising future:

• More than one billion dollars in loans to promote digitization, with emphasis on the expansion of infrastructure for Internet access through both fixed and mobile broadband networks. Chile, Colombia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Uruguay are four countries committed to this development agenda.

• Training programs in several countries, through public-private partnerships under the figure of Finishing School, with the aim of training young people who later join the company involved.

• The creation of ConnectAmericas, a virtual platform to promote business opportunities in all sectors and in global export services in particular.

Although landmarks have been set in the right direction, there is a long way to go in the formation of human capital, improvement of connectivity, as well as progress in double taxation agreements and effective regulations on data protection, intellectual property and habeas data. .

The support of multilateral banks and regional governments to a sector that is surprising for its dynamism, will be visible at the Punta del Este meeting this week. Investors and local businessmen together in the first edition of the Test&Invest-Uruguay Business Summit, a face-to-face forum to learn about the attractiveness of the country for investments, as well as its advantages as a center of innovation in Latin America.

We must all convince ourselves that innovation based on combinations of technologies is the ideal strategy for the economic flight of Latin America in times of storms and uncertainties.