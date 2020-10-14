Although the coronavirus crisis has completely shaken mobility, it does not mean that it has disappeared. The health emergency forces us to reduce contacts, trips and everything that implies going from one place to another without just cause. However, with the intention of containing the pandemic, private means of transport have increased in importance. A way recommended by the health authorities to keep covid-19 at bay as much as possible.

In this volatile context, the MKD Automotive group has integrated all its companies under the same brand: Mobius Group. An evolution with which to compete in the international technology market, as well as offering a single meeting point for users in everything related to fleet management and corporate mobility. “Mobius comes to complement the mobility sector, not to compete. Our technology complements the professional work of the sector, makes it easier and safer. Companies that are committed to digitization will have their best technological partner in Mobius because our purpose is 100% digital ”, explains José Piñera Lucas, President of Mobius.

MKD Automotive’s step forward responds to the consolidation of a strategy started two years ago with the acquisition of Fortius, a specialist in repairs, and Appraisals and Reconstructions Zaragoza (PTRZ), one of the most important expert firms in Spain. A transformation that adds to the management of mobility services, the commercialization of technological solutions for fleet professionals in any sector. “We went from being allies in the management of our clients to being technological partners. Mobius Group is a global brand, designed to meet the demands of today’s customers, such as major brands of renting, rent a car, insurance companies, corporate fleets and public administrations ”, assures Fernando Pérez Granero, CEO of the company.

Mobius Group has developed innovative solutions that are developed “with the Lego philosophy; they work in an integral or partial way, following an efficient path that digitizes and automates the integral process of fleet management. Among them: the intelligent decision to purchase and supply spare parts (Seeker); video expertise with technology blockchain (Avatar Expert) or the photo expertise with artificial intelligence (CatView); a visual life of all vehicle milestones and automated communication tools with stakeholders. In addition, several customers are already using Admiral Fleet, which they have called the most innovative solution when it comes to monitoring the performance of fleets and drivers.

As argued by the Mobius Group, the digital transformation and the innovation with which they coexist daily serve to optimize each automotive process and reduce management costs. The intention is to work on the most relevant challenges, designing comprehensive mobility solutions and services. “We manage more than half a million files annually from the companies of renting, rent a car, insurance companies, public fleets and the most important corporate fleets; we know the main trends in sustainability and innovation, the impacts that mobility generates on our stakeholders, and we satisfy social expectations and needs ”, they add.

Challenge of the 21st century

Since its foundation six years ago, the Spanish MKD Automotive has gone from being a service company for fleet management and maintenance to competing with technological products whose main value is that, behind technological talent, there is great technical experience. “Mobility is one of the great challenges of the 21st century. The digitization that we are experiencing cannot be carried out without the appropriate solutions and Spanish companies have a lot to say. Technology makes us more effective if those of us who participate in its development know first-hand the needs of a fleet professional ”, explains Pérez Granero.

Both companies and institutions have a magnificent opportunity to work together to improve mobility management, optimize the use of resources and protect the environment. In the case of Mobius Group, it is a series of services, the vast majority innovative, that cover all phases and situations of fleet management. Always focused on providing comprehensive smart mobility solutions. “We are a brand that reflects our disruptive spirit and the drive to transform the processes of the aftermarket sector. The Mobius curve, which inspires the logo, invites you to think outside of the preset parameters. It’s pure movement, pure innovation ”, Piñera Lucas concludes.