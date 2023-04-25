As you already know,Demon Slayer It is opening with weekly episodes of the new season, this after a prolonged absence in which the issue of the pandemic had a lot to do with issues of delays. However, fans are getting captivated by everything displayed on the screen, especially the animation themes.

At this moment we are going through a new arch which is from the villa de los herreros, having as a protagonist once again Tanjirobut there is also the detail that is given importance Muichiro Tokitowho has apparently left people in the dark, and that’s because he’s using a new technique.

Because the upper fourth moon has appeared, Tokito You must use something known as the breath of mist, this to help certain allies that will be very useful in the near future. It has also been seen Tanjiro defeating a certain powerful enemy that would have been impossible before he got his current style and he almost couldn’t count it.

This is the synopsis of the anime:

After his family is brutally murdered, a kind-hearted boy named Tanjiro Kamado decides to become a Demon Slayer in hopes of turning his younger sister Nezuko into a human. Together with his comrades, Zenitsu and Inosuke, along with one of the high-ranking members of the Demon Slayer Corps, Tengen Uzui, Tanjiro embarks on a mission within the Entertainment District, where they encounter the formidable high-ranking demons, Daki. and Gyutaro.

Remember that it is broadcast every Sunday in crunchyroll.

Via: gamesradar

Editor’s note: The animation by Ufotable is quite high quality, so now the standard to follow would be exactly this. We’ll see if the story meets towards the end of the season.