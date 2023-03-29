Paris. Astronomers detected and measured one of the largest black holes ever discovered thanks to a new technique that should reveal more about those regions of the universe that do not allow the emission of light due to their enormous gravitational field.

This black hole has a mass equivalent to more than 30 billion times that of the sun, according to a study published this week in a scientific journal of the British Royal Astronomical Society.

It is the first whose characteristics are determined thanks to the gravitational lens detection technique.

This phenomenon is caused by the presence of such a massive object – a galaxy or a supermassive black hole – that it warps space-time.

Light from a distant source thus appears distorted when it passes close by.

But, although a galaxy can be observed, it is not the case of a black hole since, being so dense, not even light can escape from it, which makes it invisible.

This time, the astronomers were “very lucky,” James Nightingale, an astronomer at Britain’s Durham University and first author of the study, told AFP.

They were able to observe light from a galaxy whose trajectory deviated some 2 billion light-years, confirming the presence of a body with gigantic and invisible gravity between the galaxy and Earth: a black hole.

It is assumed that most galaxies harbor a black hole at their center. But, until now, to detect their presence, it was necessary to observe the energy emissions they produce by absorbing material that ventured too close.

Or observe its influence on the trajectory of the stars that orbit it.

100 thousand gravitational lensing

However, these techniques only work for black holes close enough to Earth.

The gravitational lensing technique allows astronomers “to discover black holes in 99% of galaxies that are currently inaccessible” to traditional observation, because they are too distant, says the astronomer.

There are about 500 gravitational lenses, of which at least one is now a supermassive black hole.

But “this landscape is about to change radically,” according to James Nightingale.

The European Space Agency’s Euclid mission, due to lift off in July, will usher in an era for black hole hunters, creating a high-resolution map of part of the Universe, it adds.

According to the scientist, in six years of observation, Euclid could detect up to 100,000 gravitational lenses, potentially including several thousand black holes.

The discovery made by the astronomer and his colleagues was based on computer simulations and images obtained by the Hubble Space Telescope.

These observations confirm and explain those made 18 years ago by an astronomer at Durham University and a colleague of James Nightingale, Alastair Edge, who suspected the presence of a black hole at the center of the Abell 1201 galaxy.