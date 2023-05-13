Wydad overcame the Tanzanian Simba hurdle in the quarter-finals, losing the first leg in Tanzania with a goal, before making up the goal difference in the second leg in Casablanca, so the two teams resorted to penalty kicks, and the defending champion qualified with a penalty shootout 4-3.

Sun Downs succeeded in sweeping Chabab Belouizdad in the first leg in Algeria, 4-1, before repeating the victory in the second leg, with two goals to one.

A new experience in the face of stability

Wydad faces its Sun Downs counterpart under a new technical leadership, by the Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck, who took over the task to succeed Juan Carlos Garrido, who left less than two months after his appointment.

Moroccan reports stated that Garrido’s dismissal comes due to the team’s decline in performance, its second place in the local championship, and its difficulty against Simba in the quarter-finals.

As for Sun Downs, it is led by Rolani Mokena, who succeeded in achieving positive results for the team and continuing the distinguished career of the South African champion in recent years.

Mokina said, before facing Wydad, commenting on the crowd pressure: “We were able to achieve a landslide victory by four against Belouizdad youth in Algeria, and tied with two goals for the same with Al-Ahly in Egypt. The two teams can play in the presence of a large audience.”

Moroccan supremacy

Moroccan Wydad and Sun Downs faced each other in 10 previous matches, Wydad won 4 times and tied 3 times, while Sun Downs won 3 matches.

During the two teams’ confrontations, Wydad scored 7 goals, while Sun Downs scored 6.

Wydad succeeded in achieving the CAF Champions League title 3 times in 1992, 2017, 2022, while losing the final twice, while Sun Downs won the title once in 2016, while it had lost its first final in 2001 against Al-Ahly.

Face the leaderboard

Wydad was able to collect 13 points in the group stage, to occupy the top of the first group from 4 matches, a victory, one draw, and a defeat.

As for Sun Downs, it succeeded in topping the second group with 14 points, from 4 winning matches and two draws.

The strongest offensive line in front of the strongest defense

Sun Downs is the strongest line of attack during the group stage and the quarter-finals, after scoring 20 goals, 14 goals in the group stage, and 6 goals in the quarter-finals.

As for Wydad, it was the strongest line of defense during the group and eight rounds, as it conceded a single goal in the group stage and the same in the quarter-finals.

Wydad absences

Wydad is absent from Sun Downs due to injury, Reda Al-Taknouti and Ismail Al-Metraji, in addition to the absence of Badi Awok, Imad Al-Khanous and Wenis Hanin for technical reasons.

The Moroccan Wydad list supports the striking force led by Hamid Ahdad, Mohamed Onajem, and Yahya Atiyatallah, who participated with the Atlas Lions in achieving fourth place in the Qatar World Cup.

The striking force of Sundowns

As for Sun Downs, he came to Morocco with a striking force led by Namibian Peter Chalwell, Zwane and Modiba.

It is noteworthy that Chalwell is the top scorer in the African Champions League before entering the semi-final confrontation, by scoring 5 goals.