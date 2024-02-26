One of the biggest rumors of 2024 is the existence of a PlayStation 5 Pro. Although at the moment there is no official information from Sony, multiple reports and leaks ensure that this console would be available at the end of this year. Now, New information recently emerged that has given us a look at the technical specifications of this piece of hardware.

According to multiple sources, the PlayStation 5 Pro would be revealed next September, and would be available sometime in November 2024. This console has the code name Trinity, while the AMD chip that we would find here is known as internally like Viola, which would be a TSMC N4P, with support for GFX1115.

The Viola CPU maintains the zen2 architecture found in the PS5 that we see today, this for compatibility reasons, but the frequency will again be dynamic with a peak of 4.4 GHz. Likewise, There is talk of 64 KB of L1 cache per core, 512 KB of L2 cache per core and 8 MB of shared L3 cache, 4 MB per CCX.

The Viola chip is 30WGP when fully enabled, but it will only have 28WGP (56 CU) enabled silicon in the PS5 Pro units that we would find in stores. For its part, it has been mentioned that Trinity is the culmination of three key technologies. Fast storage, accelerated ray-tracing and scaling.

The console architecture would be RDNA3, but incorporating a series of ray-tracing improvements from RDNA4. BVH traversal will be handled by dedicated RT hardware instead of relying entirely on shaders. It will also include thread reordering to reduce data and execution divergence, similar to Intel Arc's Ada Lovelace SER and TSU.

Along with this, there is talk of 16 GB of 18 Gbps GDDR6. 256-bit memory bus with 576 GB/s memory bandwidth. GPU frequency target is 2.0 GHz. This puts the dual-issue teraflops in the range of 28.67 maximum 224 TFLOPs (TMU).

The console's XDNA2 NPU would be introduced in order to accelerate Sony's custom temporal machine learning enhancement technique. This will be one of the main focuses of the PS5 Pro. In this way, we would see an improved 4K output, with frame rates higher than 30fps. Finally, it has been mentioned that more information would be leaked in the coming weeks, as more studios receive their development kits for the new console.

However, PlayStation has remained silent, and has not even confirmed if the PS5 Pro exists. Considering that reports expect a reveal until September 2024, it is very likely that there will be no time for this to happen. On related topics, you can learn more about the release date of this console here. Likewise, this is the most recent report on the console.

Editor's Note:

The existence of a PS5 Pro is something that still doesn't make much sense to some people, especially considering there is no substantial technological leap. However, this piece of hardware could help revitalize sales, since it would not only give an audience the opportunity to finally buy a PS5, but those who already have one would be willing to buy another console.

Via: Icon Era