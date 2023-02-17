We are just a few weeks away from the long-awaited premiere of the third season of The Mandalorian. It is so that a few hours ago he was released a new teaser that gives us a better look at all the adventures that await us when we see Grogu and Din Djarin once more.

Although the first official trailer was released a few days ago, the trailer that was recently revealed is focused on the action. Here we can see the Mandalorians fight for their planetas well as Djarin escaping in the ship he got in The Book of Boba Fett.

We remind you that The third season of The Mandalorian will premiere on March 1, 2022 on Disney+. Then, every Wednesday we will see a new episode. On related topics, here you can see the first trailer of the third season. In the same way, this is the new advance of the series.

Editor’s Note:

It’s time to pay for Disney+ again. To tell the truth, the only reason that many have to use this service is for the exclusive series of Marvel and Star Wars, something that Disney has done quite well so far.

Via: IGN