Last week The Game Awards took place, where multiple games were awarded. In more than one category, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was nominated. While many expected the Game of the Year to be in Nintendo's hands thanks to this title, this was not the case. However, Link's most recent adventure didn't leave him empty-handed, and to celebrate their victory, a whole new art has been released.

Through its social networks, Nintendo shared a new illustration of Tears of the Kingdomthis after it was announced that the title had won an award in the category of Best Action and Adventure Game, an award more than deserved. Here we can see Link posing in a similar way to other official arts, with the islands on the horizon.

An epic adventure in which the limit is your imagination. The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom has won the award for best action and adventure game in the edition of #TheGameAwards of this year! pic.twitter.com/mcz2p7Hefw — Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) December 8, 2023

Although many were disappointed when it became known that Tears of the Kingdom lost to Baldur's Gate 3 in the Best Game of the Year category, others were happy with the recognition that Nintendo's work had in a year full of great releases. Without a doubt, a great way to celebrate your victory. On related topics, Geoff Keighley acknowledges the mistake that Eiji Aonuma made at The Game Awards. Likewise, there is talk of a possible remake of Ocarina of Time.

Editor's Note:

While my favorite game of the year is Tears of the KingdomI can also understand all those who voted for Baldur's Gate 3. Fortunately, Nintendo's work was recognized in a category that deserved to win, since this is one of the best adventures of 2023.

Via: Nintendo