New teams in F1, the teams defending the status quo

Formula 1 is also a matter of balance. Not only cheap, to be complied with the budget cap, and structures, but also political ones. The battle between the FIA ​​and Liberty Media over control of a sport that the Federation governs but the Americans have made popular again all over the world is played out on several fronts: one of these is theentry of new teams between 2025 and 2026and naturally drags along the opinion of the teams that already compete in the World Championship.

Yes, the opinion of the teams. This is a matter where the teams have their hands quite tied: however, they can count on Liberty Media, the “squire” of their interests against the FIA. As is known, the ten teams want to keep a formula that works intact, having no intention of dividing the cake by 11 or 12, with revenues that would decrease if the entry fee for new players remained at 200 million dollars. So far, one of the few who has had the courage to talk about income has been Chris Horner (his phrase is famous “Turkeys don’t vote for Christmas“), others – like Frederic Vasseur and Toto Wolff – motivate their no with the question of security and the absence of added value that the new entrances would bring.

Vasseur’s words

“We haven’t changed the location at all: it can only make sense for F1 if it’s a huge contribution in every single direction. Very often we talk about the nationality of the team, but for me it is absolutely not a topic. F1 is not just a British championship as 70% of the teams are based in the UK. The attraction of Formula 1 is based much more on the nationality of the drivers and has nothing to do with where the team comes from“said Vasseur at Silverstone. “For me you have to buy an existing team. There’s a big boom around F1 today, but you have to bear in mind that a couple of years ago the team owners made a huge effort, entering now is more advantageous. I repeat: if this entry is really an added factor for all parties involved, why should we oppose it? But I don’t think we’re at that point today“.

Wolff’s words

“We don’t know who applied, I think the FIA ​​and FOM will decide on this new entry, assessing whether the proposal is beneficial for Formula 1 and what they bring us in terms of marketing and interest. Our position was very clear: they have to buy a team. Then there is a security issue: let’s look at qualifying, already now we seem to be on a go-kart track, we are all attached“Wolff added. “There is no major sports league in the world where one more team can be entered and compete for prize money. We need to work our way up and demonstrate the commitment that we have all made over the years. If it brings us something, then we have to consider it. In the past, when Formula 1 was on the verge of losing teams to bankruptcy, we increased the number of teams and nobody complained. We felt we had to make sure we have ten teams on the grid and we don’t lose any of them. I’m still convinced this is a league of franchises: when someone comes in, it should be like in the NFL, where you ask the new team what they bring to the table. This task, I repeat, falls to the FIA ​​and the FOM, we can only comment from the ‘sideline’. So far no one has convinced the teams, but we have not seen the questions sent to the FIA ​​and Stefano, and they will be the ones to judge whether these are good for Formula 1 or not“.