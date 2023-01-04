“I have asked my working group at the FIA ​​to consider starting a process of expressions of interest for potential new teams in the Formula 1 World Championship“. So the president of the Federation Mohammed Ben Sulayem has officially started the casting of what could be a selection of new teams potentially eligible for the start of the F1 world championship.

Currently there are ten stables at the start and there are still three ‘entries’ or posts/licences potentially available given that the maximum number foreseen is 26 cars at the start. For years now, the Andretti team has already repeatedly expressed its intention to land in F1. In addition to the stable of a racing family like that of the Andrettis, there is another reality that has been at the window for several years in the hope of being able to enter the Circus.

It’s about the team Asia Panthera who on paper had targeted his F1 debut in 2022, a goal not achieved also due to the pandemic. After the opening by Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the words of the project manager of the Panthera team were not long in coming. “We welcome the initiative from the FIA, but now we need to know exactly what the requirements are and how the process will unfold, but we are ready to express our interest in Formula 1”the words of the team principal Benjamin Durand reported from the header racingnews365.com.

The Panthera team in the stable’s plans would set up its own headquarters in Silverstone in Great Britain. In view of 2026, various interests are being registered at the level of manufacturers interested in the new regulatory cycle with regard to power units and for all engine suppliers, having a satellite team as well as an official one is not a secondary objective. The growth of the F1 starting grid, however, will always have the resistance of the teams already registered as an obstacle, which have no intention of further dividing the revenues. Anyone who gets the OK from F1 to enter the Circus, first of all, will have to pay an entry fee of 200 million dollars as compensation to the other teams for the extra share to be obtained from the division of revenues.