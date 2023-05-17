Entry into F1, times are running out

The date-limit within which the FIA ​​is called to decide whether and which teams to admit to Formula 1 in the future is approaching. This kind of “announcement” which welcomes new entries starting from the 2025 season (or, depending on the case, 2026 or 2027) specifies that this choice must be made by 30 June.

There are therefore 45 days left to decide the future shape of Formula 1. The teams, as is well known, are not very in favor of an expansion that would end up diluting their income despite the maxi entry fee of 200 million dollars. Every day various team principals or managing directors discredit potential candidates: McLaren CEO Zak Brown but he has a different opinion.

Brown’s words

“Provided they are an addition to our sport, I would like to see more cars on the gridthat would be exciting. I welcome an increase in the starting grid of the right teams, bringing in the right resources and adding to what we all try to do to help grow the sport“, these are the words of the Californian, already in the past in favor of the entry of Mario and Michael Andretti. “The only credible and sustainable team I’ve seen in the last decade is Haas, so we need to make sure that if anyone comes in, they’re committed to doing what it takes: because in my experience, in different motorsports, you see a lot of dreamers. We don’t need, for the health of the sport, a team that arrives and underestimates what it will take, and two years later it’s gone“.

The candidates

At the moment there are five candidates for entry into Formula 1. In addition to Andretti’s team, they could be selected by 30 June Rodin-Carlin (run by billionaire David Dicker), LKY Sunz (the team made up of former Panthera team members whose mission is to offer space and opportunities to the younger generation), Formula Equal (created by former BAR CEO Craig Pollock with the aim of having equal gender representation in every aspect of the team) and H26 (the Hitech team project , which unlike the others already races in the minor formulas and would even have carried out tests in the former Mercedes wind tunnel at Silverstone). At the moment, and up to and including 2025, the maximum number of teams is 12. The achievement, or possible modification, of this threshold will depend only on the FIA’s assessments of the applications received.