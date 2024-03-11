Porsche expands the range of Electric Taycan with the Taycan Turbo GT and the Taycan Turbo GT with package Weissach, the latter designed for use on the track. The Weissach version does without rear seats for a better weight/power ratio. Both cars are capable of delivering more than 1,100 HP at maximum power. On the rear axle a most powerful pulse inverter and efficient with silicon carbide as semiconductor material. The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, the Most powerful production Porsche in historyhas already achieved the record at Nürburgring in 7:07.55 minutes ea Laguna Seca in 1:27.87 minutes.

New Taycan Turbo GT, the most powerful Porsche ever

Porsche developed the Taycan Turbo GTits most powerful car ever based on the Taycan Turbo S with the aim of maximizing performance. To reduce weight up to 75kg numerous elements have been introduced into carbon and Cfrpleather sports seats and Race-Tex (with option for 18-way adaptive seats), with the elimination of the electric opening of the tailgate.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package

Suspensions are also standard Porsche Active Ride with specific calibration, 21″ alloy wheels with lightened spokes, high-performance tires and the PCCB carbon-ceramic braking system which is further lighter by 2 kg compared to the Turbo S. The new aerodynamic elements for the front and rear include a rear wing in carbon with flap Gurney.

The Taycan Turbo GT can be equipped with the package Weissachwhich transforms the car into a two-seater and reduces the overall weight by a further 70 kg.

This package includes accessories to increase performance on the track, such as canalizations additional underbody, a front speaker specific and a fixed rear wing with Weissach logos that generate 220kg of downforce.

Engine, maximum performance

The Taycan Turbo GT is equipped with a new powertrain that includes a rear engine pulse inverter more powerful, with a maximum current of 900 Amperes, 300 more than the other models in the range. This allows you to obtain greater power and torque thanks to the use of silicon carbide as a semiconductor material, allowing higher switching frequencies.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach on the track

The base power is therefore 580 kW (789 hp)which reaches i 760 kW (1,033 hp) with Launch Control in overboost mode, and even 815 kW (1,108 hp) for a maximum of 2 seconds.

This results in acceleration 0 to 100 km/h in 2.3 seconds on the Taycan Turbo GT and in 2.2 seconds on the version with Weissach package.

Carbon rear wing from the Weissach package

Furthermore, Porsche claims a sprint from 0 to 200 km/h in 6.6 seconds on the first and 6.4 seconds on the second, with maximum speeds of 290 and 305 km/h. The battery that powers the powertrain should have a capacity of 98 kWhwhich ensures a maximum declared autonomy of 555 km.

Price, how much does the most powerful Porsche ever cost

The price in Italy of the most powerful Porsche ever, the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package, is 249,188 euros22% VAT included.

→ Taycan Turbo GT Weissach: 249,188 euros

Photo Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

