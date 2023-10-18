Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/18/2023 – 9:57

Taxi fares will become more expensive in the city of São Paulo from October 28th this year. According to an ordinance from the Executive Secretariat for Transport and Urban Mobility published in official diary This Wednesday, the 18th, the flag-off, that is, the initial price of the fare will increase from R$ 5.50 to R$ 6 in the Regular, Regular-Radio and Special taxi categories.

For these categories, the kilometric rate (value per kilometer driven) will increase from R$4 to R$4.25, while the hourly rate (when the car is stopped or travels at less than 15 km per hour) will increase from R$49 for R$51.

According to the announced measure, for the Luxury category, the fare will increase from R$8.25 to R$9. In this case, the kilometer rate will increase from R$6 to R$6.38 and the hourly rate will increase from R$73 .50 to R$ 76.50.

The 30% percentage of Flag 2 in the kilometer tariff is maintained, which is activated from 8 pm to 6 am from Monday to Saturday and Sunday and public holidays all day long. This rule applies to all categories.

I – Common, Common-Radio and Special Categories:

– Flag: R$ 6.00 (six reais);

– Kilometer fare: R$ 4.25 (four reais and twenty-five cents);

– Hourly rate: R$51.00 (fifty-one reais).

II – Luxury Category:

– Flag: R$ 9.00 (nine reais);

– Kilometer fare: R$ 6.38 (six reais and thirty-eight cents);

– Hourly rate: R$ 76.50 (seventy-six reais and fifty cents).

“The verification of taximeters will be carried out by the Institute of Weights and Measures of the State of São Paulo (Ipem) in accordance with the established standards and in accordance with the provision in this ordinance”, according to the publication.

Therefore, taxis in the city of São Paulo are obliged to check their taximeters within the deadlines established by Ipem, in order to prevent the vehicle from being seized by the Department of Public Transport (DTP).

Still according to the publication in official diarythe charging of taxi fares in the Common, Common-Radio, Special and Luxury Categories is provisionally authorized in accordance with the price tables prepared by the Executive Secretariat for Transport and Urban Mobility, contained in the annexes forming part of this ordinance, as long as it is not the taximeters were checked.

The Special and Luxury categories will be verified as soon as this ordinance comes into force.

“Each driver must carry two tables, one affixed to the rear left side window of the vehicle, and the other for information to the passenger when charging,” the measure also states.

The last readjustment of the Taxi System in the city of São Paulo had taken place in April of last year.