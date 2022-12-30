New taxation for companies: nothing strange about the observations, but the comparison with employees is wrong

Controversy is brewing from many quarters regarding the new taxation for companies with a turnover of less than 80,000 euros. Nothing strange that there may be some remarksbut what is written and said in comparison to taxation compared to employee I don’t think it should be compared.

Surely everyone would like to pay less taxes, even better if they didn’t exist, but in this case I would like to make a comparison between employees too. Let’s start immediately with one factor: the business risk. If acting as entrepreneur I can’t handle mine well business I risk bankruptcy, with all the consequences of the case and if I then gave my personal assets as a guarantee, I find myself without a penny to support myself.

For me “failed” there is no redundancy fund and obviously I will no longer be able to access the credit because it was reported as a “bad payer”. In business risk there is also non-payment by creditors, the spasmodic search for financing and so on. I make some observations for employee work by saying that I work 11 months a year, one month is for holidays, while I receive 13 or 14 months’ wages depending on the sector I belong to.

Who wants to do the businessman he assumes the honors and honors of the case, if business is booming I can also afford luxuries, I can also expand my business by giving work to other people, etc. Dialectic is always acceptable, but sometimes you have to accept positions that, from your own point of view, are enviable. Will there ever be equality between all people in the world of work? It seems not.

Because each person is a “unique subject”, incomparable that rises above the others, for culture, ability, adaptability, skill, imagination and even a little luck. Question: Would it be nice if we could all pay taxes equally? The answer is yes! Like? Many years ago I wrote about this “desire” to be compared to an “entrepreneur” and that’s why I wrote that it would be enough to transform everyone into VAT numbers and the issue would be resolved.

Utopia? Certainly, lazy people, representatives of the various categories, fixers, etc. they would not survive because everything would be dictated by everyone’s ability to produce their own work. It can be done? Homo faber suae quisque fortunae – Man is the architect of his destiny/fortune.

