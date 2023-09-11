New Tax, important news for VAT numbers. The decisive mergers

The new Tax is taking shape and significant changes are expected, especially for VAT numbers. Next to the rewriting the rules of training of incomethe highlight – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – is the introduction of the “fiscal neutrality” for professional aggregations, which today are penalized at a tax level when a firm joins a company between professionals (Stp). The experts of the commission on Irpef appointed by the Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurizio Leo, are moving towards a mechanism similar to that already applicable to businesses, according to which all extraordinary transactions are tax neutral. The most restrictive solution it would have seems to have been set aside excluding neutrality for operations regressive (like the one in which Stp becomes an associated firm).

The removal of penalties – continues Il Sole – for those who want to join forces it will produce a push opposite to that which arrived last January 1st. When he was elevated by The revenue limit is 65 thousand to 85 thousand euros and compensation which allows VAT holders to apply the flat rate regime. In fact, there are quite a few associated firms in which the partners have chosen to operate on an individual level to exploit the flat tax with the flat rate of 15 percent. Finance data shows that in the first three months of 2023, 54.4% of new VAT numbers opted for the flat rate.

