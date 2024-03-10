Tax, changes the functioning of installments on tax bills

“Last year the Revenue Agency certified increased revenue of 26 billion euros. It means that when you do not disturb but rather try to lend a hand to those who produce the wealth, the State benefits because part of the same wealth returns to the State. And in fact in the same year, 2023, the Revenue Agency also tells us that we had a record of recovering tax evasion, which is another extraordinary figure”. This was said by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in Bastia Umbra for the Signing of the Agreement for development and cohesion between the Government and the Umbria Region.

And in the meantime, as La Stampa writes today behind the scenes, the Treasury is backtracking on the ten-year installment plan for tax debts. “The technicians forced the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo to slow down due to budget problems: the interest on the bills is not enough to avoid the risk of holes being created in the cash flows expected by the treasury. It will become structural and above all easier to spread the sum owed into 120 monthly installments for those with economic problems, as promised by Leo, but only from 2031″, we read in La Stampa.

That explains: “Next year taxpayers will be able to take advantage of a plan in 84 tranches – therefore a repayment in seven years – which will allow the debts to be spread over a further 12 months compared to the current legislation set in 72 installments (up to 120 thousand euros)”. We read again in La Stampa that “the 120 installment plan, initially taken for granted by the deputy minister Leo, has encountered resistance to the Mef, both for the risk linked to public finances and because it represents yet another measure in favor of those who do not pay their taxes, or in any case do so late”.