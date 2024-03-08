“We express the our appreciation for the commitment made yesterday by the Undersecretary for Health, Honorable Gemmatotook over to find a solution to the very serious problem affecting our sector for a unsustainable price drop”. As Uap, Union of clinics and polyclinics – which brings together Anisap, the Association of Independent Healthcare Companies, Confapi, Unindustria, Fenaspat, Federlazio – on the topic of the new tariff, which “was inherited from past governments and will no longer allow the outpatient services necessary for citizens to be guaranteed first and foremost, generating an unprecedented system crisis. The Government – recalls Uap in a note – should review the tariff as some more virtuous regions of Northern Italy have already done, such as Emilia Romagna and Lombardy. We hope to be summoned by the Ministry of Health as soon as possible, as already requested by Uap, to open a constructive dialogue in view of themeeting on March 20th, which will be held in Rome at the Adriano cinema from 11.00 to 14.00which will see all the major trade associations brought together not only to save all the companies in the sector, but also the 36 thousand jobs at risk”.