“There is a topic that is being addressed. The new tariffs should come into force on April 1st. It is clear that we are trying to give a timely response to a problem that comes from afar and that we, like many other problems, are trying to approach and resolve, obviously without mortifying the productive reality of our nation, on the one hand, and on the other, always trying to take better care of Italy”. This was said by the Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato on the sidelines of the press conference presenting the consensus document “Health & Sustainability: Strategic Binomial for the Country System” promoted by UCB Pharma, in collaboration with The European House Ambrosetti, regarding the hypothesis to postpone the entry into force of the new tariffs for outpatient specialists. And on the hypothesis of a further postponement of the tariff nomenclature, Gemmato cuts short: “they are rumours, I read an agency to this effect, basically it is clear that once Minister Schillaci speaks, we adapt to his will”.

“Today we spend 95% of the National Health Fund – he continues – on treatment and only 5% is invested in prevention. We must reverse the trend, imagining new organizational models to ensure that Italians get sick less, age better and therefore with significant savings for the FSN and for the state coffers, thus making our public healthcare sustainable which is projected to support a population that is increasingly aging, and this is a positive element, but which must have its reason for being in sustainability”.