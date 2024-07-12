The dialogue between the Ministry of Health and theUAPL’National Union of Outpatient Clinics, Polyclinics, Institutions and Private Hospitals, on the topic of new tariff nomenclature for outpatient and prosthetic specialist care which will come into force from January 1, 2025 after the extensions. Today a round table discussion between the two parties was held at the Ministry of Health. The meeting was attended by representatives of the ministry, the Director General of Programming Americo Cicchetti; for Agenas, Antonietta Guerrieri, for Uap the president Mariastella GiorlandinoProfessor Maurizio Simmaco of the Sant’Andrea hospital, Valter Rufini of FederAnisap and Elisa Interlandi of Anmed. “Common sense prevailed today – he stressed Little Newspaper – which has allowed us to understand that the only solution for Italian healthcare is to guarantee the efficiency and quality of healthcare services provided to protect the health of Italians, as the only possibility to guarantee real precision medicine“.

The Uap “thanks the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, for the attention shown to the protection of the quality of services, the appropriateness of costs and the health of Italian citizens”. “From today – continues Giorlandino – I am sure that a collaboration with the Ministry of Health will be born, which will open to the planning of innovative quality projects aimed at saving the lives of people in difficulty who suffer from various pathologies”.

The Uap participated as a representative of all the trade associations of authorized and accredited private clinics and polyclinics, which represent 95 thousand private healthcare facilities distributed throughout the country, which employ over 350,000 people, “all cohesive and compact in representing the entire category at a national level to jointly support the need to provide quality healthcare services to protect the health of citizens”, concludes the Uap note.