Murcia launches a new tapas route, which will be held from September 28 to October 8. This is ‘Ruta 60’, an initiative organized by Estrella de Levante on the occasion of its 60th anniversary. Added to this event are 35 establishments in the central area of Murcia, which created a special tapa for the occasion. The public will be able to taste the different proposals along with an Estrella de Levante beer for a price of 3.90 euros.
The Plaza de las Flores, the city’s tapas venue par excellence, hosted the presentation of the event this Monday. The event was attended by Yayo Delgado, head of Communication at Estrella de Levante, and Cristina Marín, head of the brewery’s commercial team; Diego Avilés, Councilor for Culture and Identity of the Murcia City Council; Pachi Larrosa, gastronomic journalist and member of the ‘Ruta 60’ jury and Jesús Jiménez, president of the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs (HOYTÚ).
Cristina Marín explained that “with this tapa route, Estrella de Levante seeks to update the list of great Murcian snacks such as the marinera, the migas or the michirones and find a place for the next star tapa that best accompanies the flavor of this historic beer”. For his part, Yayo Delgado added that “with this action we want to celebrate the history of Estrella de Levante, which cannot be understood without its union with the flavors of Murcian gastronomy.”
Participating restaurants
The establishments participating in the route are: Ajo y Agua, Bar Fénix, Café Bar Verónicas, Cafetería Tebas, Detroit, Drexco Gran Vía, Drexco Libertad, Drexco Arqueológico, Drexco Trapería, El Garrampon, El Museo de la Tapa, El Pulpito, El Togo, EntrePlazas, Gaia Gastronomic Space, La Bernarda, La Boca Te Lía, La Cueva del Oso, Las Jarras, La Terraza, La Toga, La Trastienda, La Uva Jumillana de Murcia, Los Alcaciles, Los Manjares del Tío Simón, Luvir Pizzeria-Brasería, Mi Barra, Pistatxo, Pura Cepa, Raro by Black Tag, Paco’s Restaurant, Rincón del Chapas, Rincón de Paco Plaza Mercado, Rous Café Bar, Tizne.
A jury made up of members from the different hospitality schools in the city of Murcia and gastronomic institutions – Aula Gastronómica María Dolores Baró, CCT, Club Murcia Gourmet, Cáritas Hospitality School (eh!), IES La Flota, IES Jiménez de la Espada, Espacio Umami and Vesta – will choose three finalist tapas that will compete for the award for the Next Murcian Tapa in the final held on October 30 in the Estrella de Levante Tasting Room.
During the final, a jury made up of gastronomic journalists Pachi Larrosa and Rodrigo Domínguez; the director of the Tourism Qualification Center (CCT) Mónica Meroño; The influencer, Anabel Hernández and Maria Gómez, chef of the Magoga restaurant, will assess aspects such as creativity, the use of local ingredients and of course, the correct pairing with Estrella de Levante beer.
Awards
The establishment that created the winning cover will receive a financial prize of 1,000 euros and a commemorative plaque. In addition, the finalists will have the option to participate next year in ‘Tapas Room’, the gastronomic events that Estrella de Levante organizes in its Tasting Room.
In turn, Estrella de Levante is raffling off a dinner valued at 100 euros and a visit to its factory located in Espinardo for all those people who enjoy ‘Ruta 60’. To be eligible for this award you must upload a photo of a cover as a ‘story’ on Instagram, using the tag #ruta60estrellalevante and mentioning the official account of the Murcian brewery.
Tapas
Punta Este Eggplants
Thebes Cafe
Sirloin with pepper and almond
The bear cave
Escabetxado Cannelloni
Pistatxo
Montera
Paco’s Restaurant
Trolling
Drexco Gran Vía
Duck Roll
Rare by Black Tag
secret of the earth
The Jumillana Grape of Murcia
Murcian ratatouille with mozzarella pearls
Luvir
Levantine
Your Mouth Lies
Red shrimp ceviche
Garlic and water
Escabetxado Cannelloni
Togo
flat bathroom
The Tapa Museum
Bite of red tuna in Murcian chato juice and caramelized pepper
Bernarda
Mexican toast
Rous Cafe Bar
Shaded cod fritter in aioli dressing
The Pulpit
Salinera
Drexco Trapería
Birdie
Chapas Corner
Crispy Mudejar lamb
The Alcaciles
Envero Murciano
The Garrampon
Artichoke to the sea
Uncle Simón’s Delicacies
Huertanica
Gaia Gastronomic Space
Murcian chicken wings
The Backroom of Pablo González
Triton
Drexco Archaeological Museum
Bravas pepper shakers
Paco’s Corner Plaza Mercado
Segureña Delights
The terrace
Thoughts
Cafe Bar Veronicas
