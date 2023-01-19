Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi, Fabian Müller

Split

Selenskyj against Scholz: President cannot understand the strategy. (Archive image) © Gian Ehrenzeller/dpa

The Ramstein meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group will focus primarily on the tank issue. Germany is threatened with new pressure, also from Ukraine.

tank pressure on Germany : US Secretary of Defense Austin wants to push for Leopard delivery.

on : US Secretary of Defense Austin wants to push for Leopard delivery. weapons for the Ukraine : Poland and Estonia now also want to put pressure on Germany.

for the : Poland and Estonia now also want to put pressure on Germany. This News ticker for the Ramstein meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group is continuously updated.

Update from January 19, 6:03 p.m.: Ahead of their meeting in Ramstein, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western allies to show more courage towards Russian President Vladimir Putin. It’s time to “stop trembling in front of Putin and take the last step,” Mykhailo Podoliak said on Twitter on Thursday. Ukraine needs tanks, Podoljak continued. Tanks are “the key to ending the war”.

Possible tank deliveries are the central topic at the meeting of the so-called Ukraine contact group at the US military base Ramstein in Rhineland-Palatinate on Friday. It is also about strengthening the Ukrainian air defense.

Before meeting in Ramstein: Scholz under increasing pressure – Selenskyj has no understanding

Update from January 19, 4:35 p.m.: The pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) regarding the Leopard deliveries continues to mount shortly before the meeting in Ramstein on Friday (January 20). “There are times when one should not hesitate and compare,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday (January 19) via video link in Davos.

The new Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) has still not made any statement about possible tank deliveries to Ukraine. According to reports, Scholz wants to tie the delivery of main battle tanks to the delivery intentions of the USA. This behavior met with incomprehension from the Ukrainian President. “If someone says: ‘I will give tanks if someone else also gives tanks’, this is not the right strategy, according to Zelenskyj.

Update from January 19, 3:00 p.m.: Top-class Ukraine round under difficult conditions: When the defense ministers of several dozen countries meet at the US air force base in Ramstein on Friday (January 20), employees of the stationing forces want to emphasize their wage demands with a warning strike. The Verdi union now shared this, according to the FAZ with. From 10.30 a.m. a car parade is also planned from the Ramstein car park to the roundabout in front of the west gate and back.

According to its own statements, Verdi is currently assuming that 500 civilian employees could join the strike. These include, for example, hotel and security staff as well as firefighters and drivers. In the negotiations, the employers only offered 4.1 percent for 14 months, with two “zero months” and a one-off payment of 1,500 euros. That is not enough to pay for the increased electricity and gas prices, nor to react to the rapidly rising prices in the long term. “Workers will now have to intensify warning strike activities in order to win fair and equitable pay.”

Ramstein round on Ukraine: Morawiecki warns of Pistorius – “It scares me”

Update from January 19, 1:40 p.m.: Shortly before the critical Ukraine meeting in Ramstein, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed caution about the new German Defense Minister. According to Polskie Radio, Poland’s public radio station, the head of government said he “didn’t know much” about Boris Pistorius (SPD). But at the same time he warned: “What I know scares me. He is a close associate of the symbol of shame, Gerhard Schröder – someone who talks to Putin all the time, chatting like nothing happened.”

Nevertheless, the Polish prime minister emphasized that he did not know how Pistorius would behave “in view of concrete actions and needs”. “Let’s give him a few days to see what his first steps will be.” Morawiecki had too put massive pressure on Leopard 2 tank supplies.

Panzer pressure on Germany – Austin wants to push for Leopard delivery

Boris Pistorius (SPD, r), new Federal Minister of Defense, meets with his counterpart Lloyd Austin. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

First report from January 19: Munich – The debate about the delivery of German tanks to Ukraine has been going on for months. Kyiv demands Leopard 2 tanks to defend against Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin’s attack. At the meeting of the so-called Ukraine contact group at the US air base in Ramstein, the discussions will primarily revolve around this.

Poland and Finland have already announced that they want to deliver more than two dozen Leopard tanks as part of an “international tank coalition”. Germany now appears to be gradually giving up resistance. A few days ago, ex-Federal Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht, who recently resigned, no longer expressly ruled out a delivery.

Crucial for the gradual rethinking in Berlin is probably the pressure from allied countries. A German government source told the US news agency Bloomberg that although no final decision had been made, the pressure on Germany was very high. Now a senior Pentagon source told Reuters news agency that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will also put pressure on Berlin at the Ramstein meeting. In return, another government source in Berlin said Germany would only supply Leopards if the US provided Abrams tanks itself.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Weapons for Ukraine: Poland and Estonia also want to put pressure on Germany

Not only from the USA, but also from the East, the tank pressure against Germany is increasing. Several European defense ministers are meeting in Estonia on Thursday. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recently hinted that Poland could deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine without waiting for German approval. In a TV interview with the Polsat News channel, he said, according to the PAP news agency: “Approval is secondary here. We will either reach an agreement quickly, or we will do the right thing ourselves.”

This will happen with Ukraine and “our partners in Western Europe”. Germany will therefore continue to be urged to agree quickly. But there is no time for a long wait because Russia is obviously preparing a new offensive for February. Estonia’s Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur made a similar statement. He called on Germany and other allies to deliver modern weapon systems to Ukraine.

“Estonia strongly supports providing Ukraine with all necessary military equipment to win this war, including heavy equipment such as Leopard tanks,” Pevkur told dpa. That has to happen “immediately”. “The outcome of this war will determine the future of our common security,” emphasized the minister.

US optimistic on tank issue – progress by the end of the week?

The US government apparently expects Germany to agree to the delivery of Leopard main battle tanks. “We are very optimistic that we will make progress on this issue by the end of the week,” Reuters quoted the senior Pentagon official as saying. So far, however, both sides have been cautious in public about the sensitive issue, as the meeting between the new Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) and his US counterpart Austin in Berlin showed.

Neither Pistorius nor Austin commented on the tank issue. Instead, Austin thanked Germany for the previous support for Ukraine’s self-defense. The German help for the defenders of Ukraine is “priceless”, said the minister. Pistorius announced close coordination on further arms deliveries. In view of the Ukraine war, both NATO countries stand “as so often in history (…) shoulder to shoulder in action,” emphasized the German minister. (bb/dpa)