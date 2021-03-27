The strategy was repeated and repeated for the worse. The Mavericks again choose a game for Luka Doncic to take a break and go down without him. Although he was officially categorized as having back pain, he was resting pure and hard. The Texan team plays two games in two nights and the second, against the Pelicans, is the one they have considered is where the Slovenian has to be. Meeting with Zion Williamson, Western Conference team, etc. This time it is well understood why, but the fact is that the first commitment was risked and more knowing that the franchise is missing a couple more players due to what happened at the close of the transfer market, when they got JJ Redick and Nicolò Melli precisely in an agreement with New Orleans.

And there is preceding clear of this apart with Doncic: before the All-Star, against the ThunderThe Slovenian also took a break, in that case really striking since he was going to participate in an event in full rest but with minimal demands. The Mavs clearly fell to a conference rival. In other context this would not have further reading, but those of Rick Carlisle are having real problems to add victories between the coronavirus and a team that started to play well already at the end of February.

This fact was echoed by the Pacers, the team that passed through Dallas to see what it was hunting. They are one of the serious players in the Eastern Conference, one of the teams that makes the least noise and, in comparison, wins the most games. Such maxim was fulfilled. Without much fuss they took this game easy against the Mavericks. In the East there are six teams in two victories and Indiana has four in five games, opting for fourth place in the table as soon as Caris LeVert joins the squad that Nate Bjorkgren is directing this year. Beautiful and European duel between Porzingis, who did what he could, and Sabonis, although a misguided Myles Turner in attack but who put up seven blocks was also joined. Doncic’s shadow is elongated.

The scoring did not become clear until the second quarter, in which the visitors began to, above all, contain the offensive aspirations of the Mavs. The good role of Sumner and McConnell directing operations when the players rotated, in contrast to a Brunson who is usually awarded for it and who this time also suffered the discharge of Doncic, helped. At rest thirteen would go upstairs.

Kristaps Porzingis (31 + 18) pulled the car, but it was not worth it. Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon were a good couple and each contributed 22 points for their team, which was the winner.

The local team woke up something with the chat in changing rooms, but only something. In the last quarter they made mistakes again, they accused a clear lack of fluidity to score points and more being them and what they have shown these last two years. Turner put the bolt and Sabonis and Brogdon, in love and company, led the Pacers to win easily and even that there was time of rest, which is seen as needed, for them.