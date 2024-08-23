Home policy

From: Lisa Mahnke

Press Split

The Taliban in Afghanistan have introduced a new law with stricter rules of conduct. As a result, women are now losing their voice.

Kabul – A newly introduced “virtue” law in Afghanistan ruling Taliban ensures stricter enforcement of the strict code of conduct. In addition to veiling requirements and a number of other regulations, the law also takes away women’s voices.

According to the Afghan Ministry of Justice, the supreme leader of the Taliban, Hibatullah Akhundsada, has now confirmed the law. It stipulates that “Muslim women are obliged to cover their faces and bodies” when they are in the presence of men who are not directly related to them. According to the law, women are not allowed to APNews They are also not allowed to sing, recite poems or read aloud in public because their voices are considered too intimate.

Women are particularly affected by the Taliban’s human rights restrictions. © picture alliance/dpa | Private

Taliban’s “virtue” law in Afghanistan includes a number of restrictions

There are also a number of other restrictions. Men and women are also not allowed to look at each other if they are not related. The law prohibits homosexual relationships, adultery and gambling. Men must also wear at least knee-length trousers and have a beard that must not be too short. Missing prayers and disobedience to one’s own parents can also be punished.

The legislation also further restricts the media in Afghanistan. According to the new law, they are not allowed to distribute content that “disregards the laws of Sharia and religion”, “insults Muslims” or shows “living beings”. The production and viewing of videos and images that show living beings is also prohibited. The law also restricts the ability to travel, especially for women.

The morality police can punish offenders with warnings, threats, fines, pre-trial detention for up to three days or other sanctions. In the case of repeat offenses, the accused can be brought to court. Under the Taliban, punishments in Afghanistan range from Detention up to torture and executions.

UN warns of “climate of fear”: Concern especially for women in Afghanistan

The U.N.-Assistance Commission for Afghanistan (Unama) had already accused the moral guardians in July of a “climate of fear” in Afghanistan. Fiona Frazer, the head of the human rights service of Unama, spoke of a “cause of great concern for all Afghans, especially women and girls”. The Taliban rejected the commission’s report.

The law strengthens the morality police, which has controlled legislation since the Taliban returned to power. The interpretation of Islamic Sharia-Legislation by the Taliban is considered to be hostile to human rights. According to the APNews to pass the first law of the Ministry for the “Proliferation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice” since the Takeover of power in August 2021It was published in the Official Journal at the end of July and has now been confirmed.

But even before that, the government had repeatedly passed laws that restricted the individual freedoms of the population, especially women. The Taliban remain isolated internationally. So far, no state has recognized the Islamist rulers as the formal government of Afghanistan. (lismah/AFP)