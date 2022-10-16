Gearbox Software has released a new trailer from Tales from the Borderlands to show the character of Anu, through some game sequences. In particular we can see a short dialogue, which serves to make us understand the character of Anu.

New Tales from the Borderlands is the second series of graphic adventures taken from the Borderlands series. Let’s read the official description:

Fight against the ruthless oligarchs in this narrative adventure!

In the context of a metropolis torn by perennial war like Promethea, you will play as Anu, Octavio and Fran during the worst day of their lives. Help these three adorable losers as they aim to change the world (and maybe even save it)!

Meet a hodgepodge of misfits, killer robots, and talking weapons in this fight to the top! It is time to fight against the exploitation and greed of big companies. Time to make your work havoc.

THE OUTSIDER STORY OF THREE ADORABLE NOBODY

You decide the fates of Anu, the altruistic scientist, her ambitious and shrewd brother Octavio and the ferocious frog-lance Fran. With nothing to lose and everything to gain, you’ll be able to scam and claw your way through five thrilling chapters filled with armed thugs, otherworldly beasts and delicious tacos.

AN EXTRAORDINARY CINEMATOGRAPHIC ADVENTURE

The Borderlands are not only populated by Crypt hunters, psychopaths and gunmaking CEOs, but they are also home to plenty of oppressed and fearless civilians who struggle daily to survive. Featuring a host of characters old and new, including a killer robot with comedic ambitions and a less bloodthirsty bandit than usual, this unforgettable story will leave its mark on fans of yesterday and today.

YOUR CHOICES DETERMINE THE FINAL

Your decisions determine the ending of the story. Whether it’s Anu’s vision of a universe that can offer more than just weapons, Octavio’s dreams of fame and glory, or Fran’s icy revenge to serve, their success or defeat is entirely up to you.