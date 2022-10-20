The world of Borderlands has produced a series of incredibly successful titles, and with the inclusion of various spin-offs, Gearbox has been able to create an interesting narrative universe, always on the verge of comedy (peppered with more or less violence). free), full of satirical attacks on corporations and their de-humanization of the workforce, seen as cannon fodder, if not as a laboratory guinea pig.

It is a world that deliberately recalls the United States of the 1950s, the golden age of the American dream, of Cadillacs, diners and drive-ins, all obviously seasoned with a strong, very strong dose of light-hearted and always over-the-top science fiction. -the top, without ever forgetting the environments and enemies almost entirely caught by the Mad Max saga.

Gearbox has usually accustomed us to the formula of first-person shooters, characterized by a rain of loot with each kill, and by a plot almost always centered on a group of pseudo-heroes, the Vault Hunters, who like semi-mythological figures run around the world of Pandora, searching for ever more conspicuous treasures, usually making their way (often literally) through hordes of psychotic enemies with tragicomic personalities.



After a high-risk mission, we return to our semi-destroyed base to take stock of the situation.

We wrote “usually” because in 2014 Gearbox tried something different, joining forces with the studio Telltale Games (studio creator of the famous saga of The Walking Dead) to create an interactive story based on the events and adventures on the planet Pandora.

New Tales from the Borderlands Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K Games

Availability: PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.

Version tested: PC

No more adrenaline-fueled action from start to finish but an interesting story, always in the Borderlands style, which allows us players to interact through quicktime events and investigations, albeit brief, in specific areas. The first episode was a resounding success that still boasts almost 13,000 positive reviews on Steam and a large crowd of fans, and that following the example of the other Telltale titles was released in episodic form, as a TV series that therefore could not be completed in one go.

Now, after eight years, we return to the world of Pandora to experience another story, this time centered on the metropolis of Promethea, already the victim of a war between corporations in the past that has caused not only physical damage to buildings and commercial activities, but which it left behind a desolation an increase in the social gap between workers and corporations, making the poor even poorer and the rich richer.

There are three characters in search of an author. Anu is an enthusiastic and brilliant scientist who hates violence in all its forms, always on the verge of a panic attack when things get chaotic. Science, according to Anu, can solve anything, even creating a weapon that doesn’t kill but mysteriously sends targets into a seemingly irreversible time bubble.



Here are the three protagonists: the combative Fran with a turbulent past, Anu the pacifist scientist and Octavio, the street rascal.

However, working for ATLAS, a ruthless and warmongering corporation at “Stark Industries” (prior to Tony’s conversion) does not seem to be a brilliant idea, especially when the CEO, discovering the non-lethality of this weapon, decides to fire Anu in the in the middle of an invasion by a rival corporation, from which our protagonist seems to be saved by a miracle.

Octavio is Anu’s adoptive brother, a street thug always looking for a big shot to become famous, for a business idea that can elevate him to the status of one of the “Top 50 Most Influential People”, but that for lack of true strategic acumen, or any other skill, finds himself supporting LOU13, a politely-mannered killer robot who never kills anyone without asking their name first (in order to obviously check the criminal database if there is a size), and who seems to be the only true friend Octavio can rely on. Equipped with an ECHOdex of the latest technology (a smartwatch that would make even Apple pale), our hoodlum is useful when it is necessary to hack terminals and tamper with technologies of all kinds.

Finally we find Fran, the owner of a yogurt shop semi destroyed by the last war between corporations, who not only left it with half an incinerated shop and a very modern wheelchair equipped with every gadget (more or less legal), but also with a infinite hatred and a desire for revenge (and violence) against any corporation. Fran finds herself in the midst of a second semi-civil war in the streets of Promethea, trying to protect Octavio (her very unreliable “employee”) from armed guards and helping Anu to shed light on the reasons for these attacks. But there is also something sinister about her past that often manifests itself in post-traumatic stress attacks.



The moment our team decides to join forces against corporate oppression

Without getting into the spoiler sections, our band of reckless finds themselves in the middle of an arms race that once again has the legendary Vaults as its theme, and their content of treasures and advanced technologies (without forgetting the gigantic cosmic gods who stand guard).

The story is incredibly well written, with engaging and always entertaining dialogue, lightning-fast jokes, author monologues (especially LOU 13 perhaps the most successful character) and overall a truly enjoyable writing. This offers a solid foundation that goes perfectly with the cel-shaded graphic style that has characterized the entire Borderlands saga, here once again used masterfully, and with truly impeccable direction.

The choices we go to make during the story can change the course of the narrative, permanently preventing us from opening a treasure chest, for example, or they can lead to our premature demise, forcing us to start over from a checkpoint. Here perhaps we find the only discordant note: the quicktime events are lightning-fast and, given the possible lethal outcome of a failure, we have often been forced to repeat two cinematic sequences, without the possibility of skipping it.

Furthermore, every action of our team of outcasts can increase or decrease the harmony score, assigned almost arbitrarily by LOU13, with possible consequences on the moral fiber, mutual trust and dialogue options, which can preclude actions and modify future scenes.



A minigame that we will often encounter throughout the story: two action figures battle it out, often to resolve a dialogue or overcome a location.

In short, New Tales from the Borderlands continues along the path traced by its predecessor, with the same comic verve and with a script worthy of a brilliant TV series. However, it is still an interactive film, and as such it does not shine for longevity, although it is possible to replay each chapter to try to discover all the possible bifurcations of the story, perhaps lost due to a failed quicktime. For as long as it lasts, however, New Tales from the Borderlands always manages to entertain.

7

/ 10